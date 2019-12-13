Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Nick and Terry Saban Donate $1 Million to Creation of Children's Center

City of Tuscaloosa
Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — They got out the really big checks on Friday, the kind you only see at a golf tournament or during a prize giveaway. 

Friday afternoon, as part of the City of Tuscaloosa's 200th birthday celebration, Nick and Terry Saban were on hand to announce a $1 million gift, plus a $250,000 donation from the Nick's Kids Foundation, to a massive project that will be named "The Saban Center."

The building currently serving as the home to the Tuscaloosa News, which was recently purchased by the city, will become a new state-of-the-art learning center. It will include the Tuscaloosa Public Library, the Children's Hands-On Museum and the Tuscaloosa Children's Theater. 

The property will include an outdoor park as well, across Jack Warner Parkway between the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and the Hotel Indigo. 

"Terry and I could not be happier to partner with Mayor Maddox and the city of Tuscaloosa in the building and development of the multifaceted learning center which will present and encourage cutting-edge knowledge and research in STEM as well as the arts," Saban said in a release. "Children and adults alike will benefit from this incredible facility with many different ways of displaying knowledge including hands on experiences. This project fits our strong commitment to education as an end in itself as well as a door to open opportunities for all."

The overall cost of the project has yet to be determined, and The Saban Center is expected to take years to complete.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Alabama Player Cyrus Jones Had Open-Heart Surgery

Christopher Walsh

Former Alabama Player Cyrus Jones Had Open-Heart Surgery

Alabama Baseball Legend Butch Hobson Among Those Receiving Degree This Weekend

Christopher Walsh

30 Alabama athletes slated for commencement including numerous All-Americans and Academic All-Americans

Alabama Track and Field Wants to Tap into Potential Even More

Christopher Walsh

With the mentality of 'We all just feel like this is the year' the Crimson Tide track and field teams prepare to open the indoor season

All Things Bama Podcast: Who Could Return to Alabama in 2020? Plus Recruiting and Basketball Talk

Tyler Martin

Tyler Martin and Cary Clark dive into the chatter surrounding the Alabama players potientally returning for their senior seasons and more

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 13, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Alabama Gymnastics Aims to Soar Back into Sport's Top Tier

Christopher Walsh

Every rose may have its thorn, but Crimson Tide focussed on using its setbacks as motivation

Five Alabama Players Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

Christopher Walsh

Offensive lineman Evan Neal leads strong Crimson Tide contingency for SEC All-Freshman Team

Throwback Thursday: Alabama vs. Michigan in 1988

J. Bank

When Alabama and Michigan met for the first time, two 7-4 teams faced off in the Hall of Fame Bowl in Tampa and filled the stadium to beyond capacity

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 11, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Breaking: Top Ranked In-State Offensive Tackle Javion Cohen Chooses Alabama Over Auburn

Tyler Martin

No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in the state of Alabama verbally commits to Crimson Tide