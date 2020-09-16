SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Nick Saban: Alabama Football Now Conducting Daily COVID-19 Testing

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban revealed that his players are now being tested daily for COVID-19.

Saban provided the update while speaking to the media via Zoom on Wednesday evening.

"One of the things that we've done here internally that I'll share with you is we are doing daily testing with our players," Saban said. "We just thought that it gives the players a better peace of mind. It's the best thing for the players — it's the best thing for the program. We have the capabilities and resources to do it so we're happy to do it.

"We've been testing three days a week, which we didn't have to do that, either, just like we would for our game week next week but we just decided that we would go test our guys every day and with that hopefully everybody feels safe and that it will help the fact that we won't have to be able to maybe quarantine some of these guys, minimize exposures. Everybody's got to sort of manage their personal space so that we have the most players possible available for every game but especially the first game."

The SEC previously mandated that teams must test their players at least twice weekly during game weeks, but does not have a set limit for how many times a player can be tested.

The announcement also comes after Missouri, who Alabama plays on Sept. 26 in its season opener in Colombia, announced that it will be sitting 12 players due to either contracting or having contact with someone who has been in contact with the virus.

The news was first reported by Peter Baugh of The Athletic:

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz made the announcement in his press conference earlier on Wednesday evening.

Currently it is unknown whether the Crimson Tide will be forced to sit any players for next Saturday's season opener. However, Saban said that as of right now he does not plan on making any announcements regarding players who will be sitting out next weekend's game until at least next week.

"We don't really have anybody that would be out for sure for the game," Saban said. "We may have some injured players who may not recover enough to be able to play in the game. We haven't really discussed it. I'm sure when we get into game week and we figure out exactly who can and who can't we'll kind of let you know but we don't really — I could give you a number but I don't know what 12 players Missouri has out so I don't know how that affects what we do.

"We want to certainly focus on what we need to do to play well in the game and get the players who are capable of playing and ready to play."

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In-Person Recruiting Dead Period To Continue Through the Remainder of 2020

Due to COVID-19, no in-person recruiting will take place for the rest of the calendar year

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

NCAA Division 1 Council Approves Moving 2020 Fall Championships to Spring 2021

As expected, NCAA fall championships for 2020 will now move to the spring of 2021 and brackets will be at 75 percent of its normal capacity

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Friday Night Lights Week 5 Preview

Another Busy Show On Tap From 6-9 CT on Tide 100.9

Cary L. Clark

by

TylerMartin

Three Former Alabama Standouts Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Shaun Alexander, Cornelius Bennett, and Chris Samuels are among 100-plus nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Carbon Copy

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

Big Ten Officially Reverses Course, Will Play College Football in 2020

One of the two Power Five conferences who previously announced plans to postpone football in the fall, has now made plans to return

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 86-90

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Report: NCAA Set to Announce Start Date of 2020-2021 College Basketball Season

The start of the college hoops season will be delayed until Nov. 25

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Begins to Hone in on First Opponent, Missouri

Although Hurricane Sally finally achieved landfall along the Gulf Coast, neither Tuscaloosa nor the Crimson Tide were expected to be impacted by the storm

Christopher Walsh