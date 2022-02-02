Nick Saban Breaks Down what Alabama's Incoming Transfers will Add Next Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama put a nice bow on its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday as three-star tight end Danny Lewis Jr. became its 24th signee. The Crimson Tide ended this year’s cycle with 12 signees in the SI99, trailing only Texas A&M with 13.

While that’s nice, Alabama’s three non-freshmen additions this offseason might be cause for even more excitement. Over the last two months, the Crimson Tide landed three of the top players in the transfer portal, bringing in Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks.

All three transfers are enrolled at Alabama and have already joined up with the team. Wednesday, Nick Saban was able to speak about trio for the first time, breaking down what each member will bring to the program next season.

"All the guys have played well when they've played for their team," Saban said during his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday.

Burton should provide experience to Alabama’s young receiving corps after a combined 15 games at Georgia over the past two years. The rising junior led all Bulldog wide receivers with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot, 200-pound receiver did not record a drop last season over 30 targets. He should get more opportunities to make plays this season as he’ll be catching passes from reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young this season.

“Jermaine Burton was somebody we recruited out of high school that we thought was a really, really good player,” Saban said. “He had a fairly productive year at Georgia. They have a lot of good players at his position, and he had some production this year. But probably might have seen a better opportunity [at Alabama] because we’re a little bit more wide-open and throw the ball more with a good quarterback. That may have been his intention.

“We feel like we lost both starting receivers [Jameson Wiliams and John Metchie] and Slade [Bolden], so to get a more experienced player has some more playing time in this league probably is a good thing for us, and we like his ability. Hopefully, he’ll be able to be very productive for us.”

Gibbs was viewed as the top running back in the portal and will come to Alabama after leading Georgia Tech with 746 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries last season. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back also hauled in 36 receptions for 470 yards. His 91.5 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus was the highest among running backs with at least 30 targets. Gibbs also excelled as a kick returner, averaging 25.61 yards on 23 attempts, including a 98-yard return for a touchdown against Boston College.

“Gibbs was a very productive running back at Georgia Tech,” Saban said. “Very fast, very explosive guy, has really good hands. He actually practiced with us before the national championship game, and we’re excited about his speed and explosiveness. He’s a really good receiver. I think he can do a lot of positive things for us.”

Ricks figures to remedy the loss of Alabama’s two starting cornerbacks in Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe. The LSU transfer recorded 11 tackles, including .5 for a loss, with an interception and a pass deflection over six games last season before undergoing surgery to repair a shoulder injury in October. Ricks, a former five-star recruit, earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2020, leading the Tigers with four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

“Eli Ricks was the starting corner at LSU, hurt his shoulder last year so he missed more than half the season,” Saban said. “Obviously with both of our corners, Josh Jobe being a senior and Jalyn Armour-Davis going out for the draft, [it creates] a good opportunity for him and certainly adds some depth and experience at the position for us.”

Last season, Alabama added two players from the transfer portal in wide receiver Jameson Williams (Ohio State) and linebacker Henry To’o To’o (Tennessee).

Williams was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, leading the Crimson Tide with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air on 79 receptions. He also averaged 35.2 yards on 10 punt returns, bringing two back for touchdowns.

To’o To’o led Alabama with 112 tackles. He finished fifth on the team with four sacks and ranked sixth with eight tackles for a loss. He also recorded two pass breakups and forced a fumble.