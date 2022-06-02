Skip to main content

Nick Saban Comments on Alabama's Recent Transfer Additions

The Crimson Tide was recently joined by junior college tight end Miles Kitselman, Louisville transfer receiver Tyler Harell and Vanderbilt transfer offensive lineman Tyler Steen.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama’s summer additions have all joined the team. The Crimson Tide is joined by a total of 11 high-school signees as well as junior college tight end Miles Kitselman, Louisville transfer receiver Tyler Harell and Vanderbilt transfer offensive lineman Tyler Steen.

Nick Saban has previously been unable to speak about his incoming transfer due to them not being with the team. During a Nick’s Kids Foundation event at Old Overton Club on Thursday, the head coach briefly gave a rundown of his new additions.

“Tyler Steen has started lots of games in this league,” Saban said. “Harrell was a big-play receiver for his team. We needed somebody that could add that. We added the tight end from junior college that adds depth to that position.”

Steen started a combined 33 games at both tackle positions for Vanderbilt over the past three seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman started at left tackle in all 12 of the Commodores' games, earning a 59.9 pass-blocking grade and a 68.7 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Harrell led Louisville averaging 29.06 yards per catch last season, pulling in 18 receptions for 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. According to Louisville Report, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield said the 6-foot, 194-pound receiver recorded a hand-timed 4.19 time in the 40-yard dash last offseason.

According to the NJCAA website, Kitselman, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, played in three games for Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College last season, recording two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama added three transfers prior to its spring camp, bringing in receiver Jermain Burton from Georgia, running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech and cornerback Eli Ricks from LSU. 

“Obviously, we wouldn't have recruited them if we didn’t think they’d help our team in some way," Saban said. "We’re still always trying to develop our team with young players in the program. If we’re going to take guys out of the portal, we’re going to take guys who can help impact and affect the team immediately. We’ll just have to wait and see how it goes this summer and how those guys develop, learn, grow in the system. But we’re hopeful that they’ll all add some value.”

All 14 summer additions began classes on Tuesday before taking part in a team meeting on Wednesday. Players will have their first workouts on Thursday.

