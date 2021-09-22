Nick Saban Discusses Status of RB Brian Robinson Jr., Defines 'Alabama Standard'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Soon after the beginning of his weekly Wednesday press conference, Alabama football coach Nick Saban revealed that running back Brian Robinson Jr. is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

While just exactly what type of injury Robinson is experiencing is not officially known at this time, the running back did experience some issues with his ribs in last Saturday's game at Florida.

“He got a little banged up in the end,” Saban said after the game. “He bruised his ribs or something. But I thought he played really well and had some strong runs.”

Robinson is now listed as day-to-day, according to Saban. However, Saban did also reveal that there is currently nothing wrong with Trey Sanders, who did not see any time on the field against the Gators.

"There's nothing wrong with Trey Sanders," Saban said. "[...] There was no plan to play him or not to play him, it’s just the way the game worked out."

After Alabama football's close 31-29 win at Florida last weekend, multiple Crimson Tide defenders have since referenced 'the Alabama standard' of defense.

It's understandable why both outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams have expressed their disappointment since Saturday's game. Against the Gators, the Crimson Tide gave up 245 rushing yards — something that is almost unheard of in the Saban era of Alabama football.

Both Anderson and Hellams reiterated this week about how they hope to see the Alabama standard of defense make its return. To them, the process begins in practice.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was Saban's turn to give his take.

In a press conference that was fiery from the get-go, Saban informed the media via Zoom of his definition of 'the Alabama standard.'

"Well, I don't know," Saban said. "We tried to create a standard here when we came here 15 years ago so it means to me what you've seen out of our football teams that play the next play, that play one play at a time for 60 minutes in the game regardless of what the score is.

"They don't win the game. They beat the other team, and there's a difference in those two things."

Maintaining intensity and playing for 60 minutes has been something that Saban, Anderson and Hellams have all brought up this week. Heading into a home contest against Southern Miss before back-to-back top 25 matchups against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, Alabama has work to do if it wishes to ascend back to its own standard of defensive intensity.

Saban continued with his definition of 'the Alabama standard', remarking on what his past players that have lived up to the standard did to earn their success.

"They can maintain their intensity for 60 minutes in a game and they're the more physical, they're the tougher team, they play with greater discipline and intangibles than the teams that they play against and that mentality creates a respect that helps you be successful," Saban said. "In your league, in the team that you play year-in and year-out. So I guess that's what it means to me."

This story will be updated with video from Saban's Wednesday press conference.