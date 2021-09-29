Nick Saban Gives Injury Updates on Brian Robinson, LaBryan Ray

The head coach is encouraged with the progress of two veteran players heading into the Ole Miss game.

Two contributors for Alabama are expected to see increased playing time against Ole Miss on Saturday.

After sitting out last week's game against Southern Miss with bruised ribs, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said running back Brian Robinson Jr. should be available against the Rebels.

"B-Rob's been great," Saban said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "He looks good, and he's practiced well, so we're encouraged that he'll be able to play in the game on Saturday.

In the first three games, Robinson had 208 rushing yards with two touchdowns and also one receiving touchdown against Florida.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman LaBryan Ray did not play in the Crimson Tide's first two games of the season but saw action against Florida and Southern Miss. He has dealt with many injuries throughout his career. Most recently, Ray had a groin injury toward the end of the summer that held him back.

"He's played in the last two games and played more in each one of those games, and we're very pleased with the progress that he's making, and the way that he's playing," Saban said. "And I think the more he plays, the more productive it'll be and the more confident that he'll get. He's physically healthy as well as making strides to get him back to be the kind of player that he's always been for us."

Throughout his injury-ridden career in Tuscaloosa, Ray has 10.5 career tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. An increased role from him could provide even more talent to an already deep defensive front for the Crimson Tide.

Also on the teleconference, Saban revealed that linebacker Henry To'oTo'o was a "little sick" when Alabama played at Florida, but he played anyway and is continuing to do well now.