Nick Saban Gives Update on Khyree Jackson Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the players left the field after the victory against Louisiana-Monroe, Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson was in a walking boot. On Monday, head coach Nick Saban gave an update on Jackson's status.

"[Jackson] sprained his ankle on a punt return," Saban said. "I think the one that Brian Branch ran back for a touchdown. I don't think it's significant, but when you have an ankle injury, you gotta go day-to-day and we'll see how he does this week."

Jackson was one of four cornerbacks — including Kool-Aid McKinstry, Eli Ricks and Terrion Arnold — who was competing for time at the position since fall camp. McKinstry and Arnold are the listed starters, but with Jackson's injury, this may be an opportunity for Eli Ricks to see an increased role in practice and potentially the game.

Jahquez Robinson is the other listed corner on the depth chart, a redshirt-sophomore who's played very little during his time at Alabama.

The walking boot for Jackson was likely a preventative measure, but for a position dependent on being able to make cuts and keep up with opposing wide receivers, ankle support is a crucial component for success. That's especially true for this week as Vanderbilt's Will Sheppard leads the SEC with 23 catches, 313 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Saban also gave an injury update on JoJo Earle, who is still recovering from a Jones fracture in his foot.

"Hopefully he’s going to start doing some dry-land running and things this week. But that's a medical decision," Saban said. "So when he gets back, I don’t know for sure, can’t comment on. I’m hoping sometime soon, but I don’t know when that might be.”