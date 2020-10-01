SI.com
Highlights from Hey Coach with Nick Saban - Texas A&M Week

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban takes to the radio airwaves again on Thursday night in his weekly radio show 'Hey Coach'

The show airs every Thursday night during the college football season and airs on 95.3 The Bear in Tuscaloosa. Eli Gold of the Crimson Tide Sports Network serves as host of the show.

Some other guest for this week's episode include Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy and UA athletics director of gameday operations Davis Blair. Cecil Hurt of The Tuscaloosa News is this week's media guest.

You can also view the show on UA Athletics' various social media accounts:

Alabama enters Texas A&M at 1-0 after winning its season opener against Missouri in Columbia 38-19. The Aggies also start their season 1-0 after struggling to overcome the Vanderbilt Commodores in College Station.

Saban and Alabama football are now slated to take on four-consecutive teams that are coached by former assistants under Saban: Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, Kirby Smart at Georgia and Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee.

Expect Saban to discuss what went right against Missouri and what needs improvement heading into Texas A&M on tonight's edition of 'Hey Coach.'

Highlights of Hey Coach with Nick Saban

  • Davis Blair, UA director of gameday operations, will be joining the show first due to Alabama opening its season in Bryant-Denny Stadium to discuss gameday procedures for fans.
  • Blair: "Gamedays will look a little bit different this year in Tuscaloosa."
  • Blair: Biggest change of the 2020 season is the complete switch to mobile-only tickets in order to reduce contact and expedite entry into Bryant-Denny Stadium.
  • For those having issues getting their tickets through email, call 348-BAMA for assistance.
  • Changes to parking: lots will open three hours earlier than normal to reduce chance of contact for fans. All parking passes have also gone completely mobile.
  • Blair encourages those that don't have tickets to please refrain from attending outside the stadium. Tailgating of any kind on Alabama's campus is prohibited.
  • Patrick Murphy, Alabama softball coach, is now joining the show via Zoom.
  • Murphy started off his segment by thanking the medical staff for the team and UA's medical team.
  • Murphy points out his deep roster and deep pitching rotation thanks to all 2019 seniors being granted an extra year of eligibility. More on that next segment.
