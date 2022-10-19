Nick Saban Reacts to Video of Jermaine Burton Striking Tennessee Fan

Alabama coach Nick Saban issued a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who allegedly struck a Tennessee fan Saturday night.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermiane Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information.”

Per a fan's video posted on Tik Tok on Tuesday, Burton appeared to hit a female Tennessee fan who was rushing the field following the 52-49 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He had two catches for 49 yards in the game, which was decided by a Volunteers field goal as time expired. Burton was walking to the locker room as fans rushed the field.

Per SEC rules, Tennessee was subsequently fined $100,000 for a second offense for fans being in a competition area. They also tore down goalposts at Neyland Stadium.

Saban called it a "difficult situation" on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday morning.

“It’s a difficult situation for the league, it’s a difficult situation for all of us that are in this situation," he said. "We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody, whether they should or shouldn’t be there. I think you’ve gotta have respect for other people. But at the same time, it’s a difficult situation for all of us.”

Burton, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia during the offseason, has 18 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Per the Crimson Tide's depth chart, he's considered Alabama's starting wide receiver at the "X" position ahead of Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, who hasn't played this season due to an injury, and freshman Isaiah Bond.

In two seasons with the Bulldogs Burton caught 53 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns in 24 games.

He said he was welcomed with "open arms" at Alabama after arriving shortly following the Bulldogs' win against the Crimson Tide in the national championship game.

“I’m just trying to make the best decision I can for me and my family,” Burton said during his first interview session with Alabama reporters in August. “Again, I couldn’t thank this program enough for the way they welcomed me and brought me in and treated me like one of their own. From this point on now, I’m just focused on this team and what we can do to get better.”

