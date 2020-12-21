Nick Saban Named Finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Honors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was announced as a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Monday.

The Crimson Tide (11-0) completed their fifth undefeated regular season under Saban and earned the top seed in the College Football Playoff with impressive scoring margins through an all-SEC schedule. Alabama is the only team in SEC history to win 10 conference games in a season while averaging 49.5 points per game in the 10-game regular season and became the first SEC team to post five 50-point games in SEC play.

Saban, in his 14th season in Tuscaloosa, has coached more games (84) as the AP's No. 1 team than any other active head coach and will face Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal in Arlington, Texas. A two-time Eddie Robinson Award winner (at Alabama in 2008, at LSU in 2003), he is one of Alabama's two previous winners along with Gene Stallings in 1992. He is now a seven-time finalist, earning the designation in four of the last seven seasons.

Saban is joined as a finalist for the Robinson Award by Tom Allen (Indiana), Brent Brennan (San Jose State), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Jamey Chadwell (Coastal Carolina), Karl Dorrell (Colorado), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Kalani Sitake (BYU) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

The 2020 recipient will be announced the week of Jan. 4-8, 2021. The official presentation will be on the campus of the winning coach at a later date.

