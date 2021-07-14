Nick Saban Named to 2021 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award Watch List

Saban previously won the award in 2014, with former coach Bill Curry being the only other Crimson Tide coach to do so.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban has been named a member of the 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl announced on Wednesday morning.

Saban is one of 17 coaches listed on the preseason watch list. He and former Crimson Tide head coach are the only two Alabama coaches to have won the award, with Curry winning it in 1989 and Saban in 2014.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award was established in 1976 to honor the coach whose program highlights ideals both on and off the field. While on-the-field success is a factor in who receives the award, academics and character also play a role.

Here is the full press release courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Saban is among 17 coaches and one of five former Dodd Trophy winners on this year’s list. Entering his 15th season in Tuscaloosa, Saban’s uncompromising dedication to excellence in every phase of the program has resulted in six national championships since 2009. A nine-time National Coach of the Year, Saban has achieved resounding success as a head coach and has earned a reputation as an outstanding tactician, leader, organizer and motivator. After the victory over Ohio State in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Saban passed Paul “Bear” Bryant to become the only coach to win seven national titles in the poll era of college football.

The Dodd Trophy presented by PNC was established in 1976 to honor the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head football coach whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field. The award honors the coach of a team which enjoys a successful football season, while also stressing the importance of academic excellence and character. The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.