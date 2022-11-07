Nick Saban not Placing Blame on Coordinators after Crimson Tide's Recent Struggles

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's offense went five quarters without a touchdown before Roydell Williams found the end zone early in the fourth quarter against LSU. The Crimson Tide defense has given up 27.2 points per game over its last five games, which includes two losses.

But at the end of the day, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is not putting the blame on his offensive or defensive coordinators after the Crimson Tide's recent struggles.

"I hear every play that’s called," Saban said Monday. "I hear every defense that’s called. And I have the right to veto every one of those things. So do I think coordinators are in an important position of leadership and have a huge impact in preparation for a game? I don't think there's any question about that. I don't think anybody would question that. But ultimately the responsibility for what happens on the field comes down to me."

Saban said he also has the right throughout the week in preparation meetings with both the offensive and defensive staffs to change things or decide whether or not things are too complicated for the players.

Statistically, Alabama is not in a bad spot offensively or defensively. The Crimson Tide is in the top-15 in both scoring offense (41.8 points per game) and scoring defense (18.3 PPG.) However, neither side of the ball is playing up to the standard Alabama fans or coaches are used to.

Defensively, Alabama had one of its more successful pass-rushing games of the season against LSU, but could not get a stop at the crucial time. Four separate times in the second half and overtime, the offense gave the defense the lead, and then the defense would immediately give up a score to give it right back.

"I think the mindset is just to put away the game," Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young said Monday. "And I think it was a lot of mistakes that we made that maybe let them extend drives, whether it was mental errors, whether it was people just not being lined up in the right place, people not getting the call sometimes. We had a lot of missed tackles in that game. So just basic fundamental things we’ve got to correct going forward in the future."

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding has served on Alabama's staff since 2018.

On offense, Alabama has struggled to run the ball consistently. And despite returning the Heisman trophy winner at quarterback in Bryce Young, Alabama doesn't have receiver with over 500 receiving yards nine games into the season. (Ja'Corey Brooks leads the way with 473 yards and five touchdowns.)

Earlier in his Monday press conference, Saban was asked specifically about his assessment of the offense and second-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Saban was unwilling to publicly criticize or analyze O'Brien, instead saying that everyone from players to staff need to improve moving forward.

"Look, there’s things we need to better in every part of our organization," Saban said. "I’m not gonna analyze somebody publicly, good, bad or indifferent. We’re all working hard together, we’re all responsible for what we do.

"Do we need to play better on both sides of the ball? Absolutely. We gotta play better up front, we gotta make less mistakes overall, organizationally, and there’s not a coach or a player in this organization that can’t do things better to help our players have a better chance to be successful. And I think the players themselves also have to be accountable and go out there and do things that they’re supposed to do, especially at critical times in a game.”

