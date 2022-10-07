Nick Saban Offers Final Update on Bryce Young Ahead of Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban offered one final update on the status of quarterback Bryce Young ahead of the team's matchup against Texas A&M this weekend.

During his weekly appearance on Hey Coach! on Thursday night, Saban gave an update that mirrored his comments from earlier this week.

"Bryce has been able to practice this week," Saban said. "But there's no real bad damage or anything like that to his shoulder. This is not a long-term thing, but he still has some soreness. We'll have to make a decision during the pregame to see if he can throw the ball well to go out there and do his job."

Before his injury at Arkansas, Young had completed 7-of-13 passes for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also recorded a rushing touchdown before leaving the game early in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

Redshirt-freshman Jalen Milroe also passed for 65 yards and a touchdown as well as rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. According to Saban, both Young and Milroe have been getting reps all week in practice to prepare for this weekend's game against the Aggies.

"[Milroe]'s got a lot of reps in practice, Bryce has gotten a lot of reps in practice," Saban said. "We kind of have a good feeling about what those guys can do well, so you try and shift gears a little bit and try to do what you can do to help that guy have success on the field."

Saban also echoed his statements from Monday regarding 'rat poison' and how this weekend's game is an eerily similar situation as last year, which saw the Crimson Tide lose 41-38 in Bryan-College Station.

"We were in the same situation last year that we're in now," Saban said. "Team was 3-2 they lost a couple of games they shouldn't have lost they got a very talented team, a very dangerous team and they come and play a great game against us which they're capable of doing. We didn't play very well against them because we listened to all the rat poison all week about being favorites and this and that and everybody criticizing them and what they done, but it doesn't matter."