Nick Saban Provides Team Injury Update

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football head coach Nick Saban provided an injury update for the Crimson Tide heading into Saturday's matchup with Western Carolina.

Several key players could sit out the game, especially along the defensive line.

Senior defensive lineman Raekwon Davis was removed from play twice this past Saturday against Mississippi State and was carted off of the field with a sprained ankle.

Two more defensive linemen in freshman D.J. Dale and sophomore Phidarian “Phil” Mathis were also injured during Saturday’s game, with Dale having an issue in his knee and Mathis’ injury remaining undisclosed.

Junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III left in the second half with bruised ribs.

“I think Raekwon [Davis], D.J. Dale, Phil Mathis and Henry Ruggs are still very questionable for the game,” Saban said.

Junior quarterback Tagovailoa saw his season come to an end last weekend against the Bulldogs, where the star quarterback sustained a season-ending hip dislocation. The dislocation required surgery, and he also had his broken nose repaired.

Saban said he's been keeping in constant contact with Tagovailoa, even going so far as to give him a video call using FaceTime. While the coach likes to play up being technology-impaired, and stays away from things like Twitter, he's used video calls for recruiting.

“You know I did FaceTime with Tua [Tagovailoa] today," Saban said. "He’s in good spirits and he’s got his nose done so he hadn’t shaved for a couple of days so I had to tell him ‘you know I’d like to say you looked good but...’

“He was in great spirits and a good mood.”

With several key players injured, the Crimson Tide is experiencing depth issues, particularly at the defensive line with Davis, Dale and Mathis all questionable for Saturday. Junior LaBryan Ray is already out with a season-ending foot injury that required surgery.

That being said, Saban sees this as an opportunity to give players that are lower on the depth chart some experience.

“We’re focused on what we need to do with the players that we have to get them to be able to play well in the game,” Saban said. “Having a few guys down this week will obviously create some opportunities for some other guys to show what they can do and maybe add some depth to our team down the road.”

Saban also provided an update on redshirt-senior linebacker Joshua McMillon, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this year.

While McMillon is currently ineligible to return given that he has already been issued a redshirt status, Saban said that the Crimson Tide would petition for a medical redshirt for McMillon should he choose to return.

“I know Josh [McMillon] is a really mature good leader,” Saban said. “School is important to him and I’m sure he’ll make a great decision about coming back.

“We’d love to have him.”

The coach also gave on update on freshman kicker Will Reichard (hip):

“Making progress, but I think after the last time when we thought he was making good progress and then he had a setback, I think from a medical standpoint, they’re really trying to make sure this time that he is A-OK," he said. "So, he’s done a little more each week. I don’t think he’s ready to kick right now. But we’ll just keep trying to work him in.”

