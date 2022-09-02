Nick Saban: Rat poison is "worse than ever"

It may just be week one, but Nick Saban was already in midseason form when it comes to his weekly appearance on the Hey Coach! radio show Thursday night.

Each week, Saban gets to give "the final word" and ahead of his team's season opening matchup against Utah State. He chose to bring up a topic previously and frequently mentioned on the show: rat poison.

"I think the rat poison this year, not to bring up a sore subject, I mean, it's worse than ever," Saban said. "I mean, I've had more people asked me, 'How are we going to do against Texas this week?' Then, 'How are we gonna do against Utah State?' I mean, I'm like, 'We don't play Texas this week.' So I'm like, 'What are you thinking about?'"

Saban sometimes refers to things too positive about his team or looking too far ahead, particularly from the media, as "rat poison." For example, Alabama was selected as the preseason favorite to win the SEC. Something like that could be considered rat poison.

In his final word, Saban once again brought up the topic in a fiery message to the fans as the rat poison can sometimes leak over to them and their expectations for the team. For the first time since 2011, fans will have the opportunity to support the team at home in the opening game

"I mentioned it earlier, there’s more rat poison around than I’ve ever seen before,” Saban said. “And our fans cannot be that way. If you want to be fans, you need to support the team. You need to have energy and enthusiasm, support the players. They work hard. You go to the game. You’re not always disappointed because you have this great expectation that we’re gonna win the game, 50-0. Hey, these are young players that are working hard to try to be the best they can be. They need to be supported. They need your energy and enthusiasm. That helps them maintain their kind of motivation that’s going to help them no matter where we are get better for the future."

The Alabama head coach doesn't want anyone— fans, players or media— looking ahead on the schedule. What matters to Saban right now is the Utah State game this Saturday.

"We’ve got to play one game at a time," he said. "So, ‘How can Alabama lose to this team? How can this team beat Alabama.’ Three months from now. Who gives a shit? I mean, how about this game? How about the church of what’s happening now? Like, now. Can we focus on what’s happening now? How come no one’s interested in that?"

Saturday's 6:30 p.m. kickoff is not yet a sellout.