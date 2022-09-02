Skip to main content

Nick Saban: Rat poison is "worse than ever"

Even though the Crimson Tide opens the season against Utah State this Saturday, too many people are looking ahead to Texas according to the Alabama head coach.

It may just be week one, but Nick Saban was already in midseason form when it comes to his weekly appearance on the Hey Coach! radio show Thursday night. 

Each week, Saban gets to give "the final word" and ahead of his team's season opening matchup against Utah State. He chose to bring up a topic previously and frequently mentioned on the show: rat poison. 

"I think the rat poison this year, not to bring up a sore subject, I mean, it's worse than ever," Saban said. "I mean, I've had more people asked me, 'How are we going to do against Texas this week?' Then, 'How are we gonna do against Utah State?' I mean, I'm like, 'We don't play Texas this week.' So I'm like, 'What are you thinking about?'"

Saban sometimes refers to things too positive about his team or looking too far ahead, particularly from the media, as "rat poison." For example, Alabama was selected as the preseason favorite to win the SEC. Something like that could be considered rat poison. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his final word, Saban once again brought up the topic in a fiery message to the fans as the rat poison can sometimes leak over to them and their expectations for the team. For the first time since 2011, fans will have the opportunity to support the team at home in the opening game 

"I mentioned it earlier, there’s more rat poison around than I’ve ever seen before,” Saban said. “And our fans cannot be that way. If you want to be fans, you need to support the team. You need to have energy and enthusiasm, support the players. They work hard. You go to the game. You’re not always disappointed because you have this great expectation that we’re gonna win the game, 50-0. Hey, these are young players that are working hard to try to be the best they can be. They need to be supported. They need your energy and enthusiasm. That helps them maintain their kind of motivation that’s going to help them no matter where we are get better for the future."

The Alabama head coach doesn't want anyone— fans, players or media— looking ahead on the schedule. What matters to Saban right now is the Utah State game this Saturday. 

"We’ve got to play one game at a time," he said. "So, ‘How can Alabama lose to this team? How can this team beat Alabama.’ Three months from now. Who gives a shit? I mean, how about this game? How about the church of what’s happening now? Like, now. Can we focus on what’s happening now? How come no one’s interested in that?"

Saturday's 6:30 p.m. kickoff is not yet a sellout. 

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

General view of high school football helmets at Vista Murrieta High School.
ASWA

Week 3 Alabama High School Football Scores

By Christopher Walsh
New arena proposal
All Things Bama

Greg Byrne Provides Update on Alabama's New Arena

By Katie Windham
Bills tight end O.J. Howard celebrates his touchdown reception during the Bills preseason game against Denver Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo won the game 42-15. Sd 082022 Bills 3 Spts
Bama/NFL

OJ Howard Reportedly Signs with the Houston Texans

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after his team defeated Oklahoma Sooners at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Collin Sexton Gets $72 Million In Sign-and-Trade Deal to Jazz

By Christopher Walsh
Can Anyone Roll the Tide? SI cover, Sept. 9, 2013, Christion Jones
All Things Bama

Who Will Score the First Points of the 2022 Season for Alabama?

By Christopher Walsh
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Brian Robinson Jr. Could Return Week 5; Derrick Henry Gets Raise

By Hunter De Siver
Crimson Tikes: Elephant Stomp
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Dancing Days Are Here Again

By Christopher Walsh
Kobe Prentice
All Things Bama

Oatis, Prentice Get Opportunity to Perform as True Freshmen in Season Opener

By Mason Smith