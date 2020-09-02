Nick Saban Remarks on Player Opt-Outs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke to the media via Zoom on Wednesday, giving an update on his Crimson Tide and discussing his players' decisions to stick with the team despite variables like COVID-19.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman announced his decision to opt-out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns. Earlier this week, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase — viewed by many as the top wide receiver in the country — also announced his intentions to opt-out of the 2020 season in preparation for the 2021 NFL draft.

As of Wednesday, no Alabama players have opted out of the season and have remained committed to Saban and the team.

Saban took a moment during his press conference to discuss his team's commitment to playing football this year.

"I'm excited about the fact that we have a bunch of guys that are committed to playing," Saban said. "I know there's a lot of things going on in the world right now that can affect that as we see on a daily basis in terms of choices and decisions that players make. I think it's important that once you make a commitment to doing something that it creates more value for you if you do it the right way and you focus on what you need to do be the best player that you can be and control the things that you can control. I think that everybody on our team can create value for themselves by playing."

With 2020 throwing many variables at college athletes across the country including the coronavirus and other issues, some athletes have begun to re-think whether or not the season is worth the health risks.

On top of that, the SEC season has been restructured to a 10-game, conference-only schedule. While this is two games less than typically scheduled, the competition level has most-definitely increased.

"We're going to play a lot of good competition playing all SEC games this year," Saban said. "We have a chance to have a pretty good team but there's going to be a lot of variables that we have to overcome this year relative to the circumstances that we're in. I'm excited about the fact that they players are committed and I am hopeful that everybody will stay very much committed."

Saban ended his statement by reassuring that his players — to his knowledge — remain committed to playing this year.

"I have no reason to think that they won't but it's a changing time right now in terms of how people get affected by various things," Saban said. "But our guys have been really really good about it and I've really enjoyed the fact that once these guys made a decision to try to play and try to accomplish something they've all stayed pretty much committed to it."