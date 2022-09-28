Nick Saban Shares News on Injured Players Ahead of Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Several key players for the Alabama Crimson Tide are dealing with injuries as the team prepares for its first SEC road game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Defensive lineman Byron Young sprained his ankle during the Vanderbilt game; safety Jordan Battle was seen limping during the same game with an apparent hamstring injury; and wide receiver JoJo Earle, who has yet to take the field as he recovers from a Jones fracture in his foot, practiced earlier in the week.

“Both guys practiced some today, so hopefully they’ll both be ready for the game but it’s day-to-day,” Saban said referring to Young and Battle. “When you have these kind of injuries it’s always how do they feel the next day, so we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

Saban also said that Earle is day-to-day, citing that "t’s not always about just what they were able to do today but how does it affect tomorrow. So we’ll see. He is on a day-to-day basis and have to make a decision about that tomorrow.”

Young and Battle are both integral pieces for the Crimson Tide defense. Battle, along with Will Anderson and Henry To'o To'o, is a defensive leader, especially in the secondary, while Young's veteran presence on the defensive line has helped Alabama be a well-rounded front.

While Earle hasn't seen the field, his addition will only strengthen the wide receiving corps that is slowly but surely finding its rhythm. Earle was also the original starting punt returner, so Saban now has another special teams weapon to complement the dynamo that is Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Fans will be anxious to see how all three players perform on Saturday against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.