Nick Saban Still Expects to Coach at LSU, Discusses CDC's Potential Change in Suggested Quarantine Length

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With Alabama football’s matchup at LSU on Saturday quickly approaching, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban gave an update on his likelihood to make the trip with the team to Baton Rouge.

Saban tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and has been quarantined in his Tuscaloosa home ever since, which forced him to miss the Iron Bowl and instead have Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian temporarily coach in his place.

Equally as optimistic as he was earlier in the week, Saban said on the SEC coaches weekly teleconference on Wednesday morning that he still expects to be ready for Saturday’s game against the Tigers.

“I’m feeling great and I’ll be evaluated by the medical staff on a daily basis,” Saban said. “I still fully expect to be able to coach this game on Saturday.”

The official decision will have to wait until later in the week but in the meantime Saban will remain in contact with his players and staff via virtual meetings until such a decision is reached and he is cleared to return.

Another COVID-related issue coinciding with college football also arose this week, as the CDC announced that it is currently considering lowering the suggested quarantine period for those who contract the coronavirus from the standard 14 days to either seven or 10 days.

Saban noted what kind of impact a change in quarantine length would have on his team as well as how things would have progressed differently this season had this change been implemented sooner.

“I think it’s a pretty significant difference,” Saban said. “I think that everybody’s felt from the beginning that when you get quarantined and you may not even get sick that 14 days was a pretty long time to be quarantined but we’ve always respected the science. I think now that there’s more testing maybe they have more evidence of what really is safe for the players relative to the quarantine time and the testing — the combination of the two of those — and sort of how it affects the science.”

While the CDC might be preparing to make some changes to their recommended quarantine period, this does not necessarily mean that the Southeastern Conference or the NCAA will amend their own requirements.

Saban concluded his discussion on the matter by saying that at the end of the day, he and his staff will trust whatever decision the CDC comes to.

“I’m no doctor so I’m not trying to say it’s right, wrong or any different,” Saban said. “We do have a lot of respect for whatever the science is and obviously the people in the CDC certainly have all the information they need to make a good decision about what’s safe.”

