Notebook: Nick Saban Talks About Auburn's One-Second First-Half Field Goal

Auburn, Ala. — It seems that Alabama has a recurring problem with Auburn when it comes to there being one second left on the game clock.

On the next-to-last play of the first half, Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix completed a screen pass to sophomore running back JaTarvious Whitlow for a 17-yard gain to the 34-yard line of Alabama. The clock initially expired, but after a review by the refereeing crew it was determined that one second needed to be added to the clock.

With the clock back at one second, the clock would automatically start the instant the referee's whistle blew. Thanks to the review, Auburn had been able to change its personnel to its field goal unit, ready for the clock.

Once the referee's whistle blew, the Tigers were able to get off a quick snap, resulting in a 52-yard field goal by sophomore Anders Carlson.

The ruling on the field has been a key point in the post-game discussion, since the game's final 48-45 score in favor of Auburn shows that the call indeed made a difference.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban seemed slightly baffled by the call after the game.

"Well I don't know if I should tell you that, but the [referee] beside me said 'they won't be able to get it off anyway'," Saban said. "And they waited and waited and waited and wound the clock and the guy snapped the ball and kicked it and they said it was good.

"I think you can snap the ball with a second to go in a game but whether they did or didn't is not my judgment."

Saban's response to the play is a safe one, avoiding controversy and remaining politically correct. It's what we've come to expect from the veteran coach. Most of the time, that is.

One can only imagine what his response to the play was behind closed doors.

Injuries

As with most games this season, Saturday's game for Alabama football in Auburn was riddled with injuries throughout.

While no injuries appear to be serious, with the back-and-forth manner of the game was played there is no doubt that players being out for drives or even a single play can have a big impact in the results of the game.

Late in the first quarter, redshirt-junior center Landon Dickerson left with an injury, but returned to play on the next drive.

Redshirt-senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings came out of the game in the second quarter, clutching his left side with an apparent rib injury, However Jennings also returned to the game just two plays later.

With 1:51 remaining in the third, another linebacker experienced some slight troubles. Freshman linebacker Christian Harris left the game with an undisclosed injury. Harris sat out the drive, but returned and seemed fine.

Finally, junior wide receiver DeVonta Smith left the game with a severe limp in the fourth quarter. After a quick visit to the medical tent, he returned to action.

Tide-Bits

Alabama Captains: redshirt junior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, redshirt senior linebacker Angernee Jennings and junior safety Xavier McKinney. ... The 93 combined points between Auburn and Alabama marks the most-ever in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the previous high being 62 points in 2013. ... Sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle finished with a career-high of four touchdowns in today's game, with three of them being receptions and one being a 98-yard kickoff return. ... Junior running back Najee Harris finished the contest with 146 yards on the ground in his best performance of the season. Today's total also pushed him past the 1,000-yard mark for the season, brining him to 1,088 yards. ... Attendance: 87,451. ... Today's referees: Ken Williamson's crew.