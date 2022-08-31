Skip to main content

Nick Saban Talks Progress at Cornerback, Defensive Line

In his first SEC coaches teleconference of the 2022 season, Nick Saban discussed the development of the cornerbacks as well as defensive linemen Tim Smith and Jamil Burroughs.

Nick Saban discussed a couple of defensive positions on Wednesday morning in the first SEC coaches teleconference of the 2022 season.

During Saban's segment of the weekly call with reporters, Saban detailed the progress among the cornerbacks as well as on the defensive line.

Earlier this week, Alabama released its depth chart ahead of this weekend's season opener against Utah State. At the cornerback positions were two split battles, with Kool-Aid McKinstry and Eli Ricks being at one side and Terrion Arnold and Khyree Jackson at the other.

On Wednesday, Saban said that all of the team's cornerbacks have shown promise during fall camp.

“Well, you know, everybody’s made significant progress and made really good improvement and some of the guys have been in and out of the lineup a little bit due to injury and I think that’s affected their progress to some degree,” Saban said. “But we’re anxious to see how they all play in the first game.”

Both Ricks and Jackson have been limited at some point during fall camp due to injury, delaying their progress to earn starting roles. That being said, both are back at practice and are being developed back to their positions.

On the defensive line, juniors Tim Smith and Jamil Burroughs lead the pack at defensive end for the Crimson Tide's first depth chart of the season. Smith is listed as the starter, with Burroughs coming in as second string. On the opposite side, seniors Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe are listed at first and second string, respectively.

It was the juniors that Saban mentioned on Wednesday, though. During his call, Saban praised the development and progress made by both Smith and Burroughs this offseason.

“Well Tim Smith has done a really, really good job,” Saban said. “He’s had a really good fall camp. He’s played really, really well. Jamil Burroughs had a great spring, and I think both guys have to show that go out there and compete and be consistent in doing their job, not making mental errors [and] be disciplined in the way they play up front — whether it’s gap control or whatever it is.

"But we think both guys can make a significant contribution, but it’s like all players — especially those that don’t have a lot of experience — it’s interesting to see how they respond when they get in a competitive situation.”

