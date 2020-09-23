SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Nick Saban Gives Update on DL Christian Barmore

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In his Wednesday virtual press conference with the media, Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave an update regarding redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

Barmore suffered a knee injury prior to the Crimson Tide's second scrimmage of fall camp and has been recovering since then.

According to Saban, he is still unsure whether the 6-5, 310-pound lineman will be able to participate in Saturday's season-opener at Missouri.

“I can’t really say right now," Saban said. "He’s done a little more each day. I think when you have an injury like this, sometimes the more you do it creates a little soreness. Then you have to back off a little bit then you can do a little bit more the next day. He’s worked every day this week and he’s made progress and we’re encouraged by the progress that he makes."

The loss of Barmore at defensive line would certainly be significant, but fortunately the injury does not appear serious and Barmore would be expected back within the next couple of weeks at the latest.

Barmore, on the other hand, seems very optimistic about his recovery for Missouri. The redshirt-sophomore posted this on his Twitter on Sunday:

How Barmore feels about his recovery doesn't necessarily matter when it comes to getting him back to 100 percent, though.

Following up on Barmore, Saban expressed the importance of gradually recovering rather than rushing things and possibly making the situation worse.

"I think [Barmore] gets a little frustrated because he wants to be 100 percent but you know players have to learn that when they come back from injuries you have to be able to give 100 percent of whatever you have," Saban said. "If you’re 70 percent and you can give 100 percent of 70 percent, that’s how you get to 75, 80, 85, 90 and that’s how you get back to 100 percent. But you can’t get frustrated just because you’re not 100 percent the first day you hit the field but you have to learn how to give 100 percent of 70 percent so that you can get back to 100 percent as quickly as possible.”

Despite Barmore's willingness to get back out on the field to be ready for Saturday, it looks like he just might have to wait a little while longer.

Saban also reiterated he and his player's excitement to return to the field of competition.

"[...] We’re really looking forward to this game," Saban said. "A good Missouri team, playing in an unfamiliar place, really, to us. But the field will be 100 yards deep and 53 yards wide, so we’ve gotta go there and compete and stay focused on what we’ve gotta do and keep out all the distractions and try to focus on what we need to do to play and execute and do the things we need to do to be successful in the game.”

This story will be updated with a video from Saban's press conference.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Media Picks Alabama to Win Conference Title

The Crimson Tide places a league-high 13 players on All-SEC Preseason Media Team

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Green Acres

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban Discusses Daily Testing, Player Excitement for Missouri

The Crimson Tide coach remarked on his team's season opener against Missouri as well as first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 81-85

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

2020 Alabama Players in the NFL Week 3 Tracker

With just as many teams 2-0 and 0-2, the pressure will only rise during Week 3 of the NFL, with numerous former Crimson Tide players in the middle of it

Kristi F. Patrick

Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz Looking Forward to Tough, First Test Against Alabama

The first-year Tigers coach will get his first taste of SEC football on Saturday night against Alabama

Tyler Martin

Previewing Friday Night Lights Radio Week 6

Show runs 6-9 pm CT on Tide 100.9 FM and the app

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tikes: El Manifesto

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Predicting SEC Offensive/Defensive MVPs, Breakout Players in 2020

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Talk of the Tide: Who Will Meet in Atlanta for the SEC Title Game?

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin gives his predicted order of finish for the Southeastern Conference in 2020

Tyler Martin