Nick Saban Updates Injury Status Of Aaron Anderson

The freshman wide receiver has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Aaron Anderson arrived at Alabama as the fourth-best wide receiver in the nation and the best player from Louisiana, but the Edna Karr product has yet to see the field in part to a knee injury. Nick Saban spoke to the media during Wednesday's press conference and shared an update on the true freshman's injury.

"The guy's practicing. He's making progress," Saban said. "I don't know when he's going to be ready to play. I mean, that's a medical decision and he's gotta feel comfortable and confident that he's ready to go as well. So it's still kind of up in the air. Day-to-day. Thank you."

Anderson was seen on the field during pregame against Louisiana-Monroe and went through some wide receiver drills during practice on Tuesday, and his speed could be what the Crimson Tide need to stretch the field.

Anderson is one of several receivers who have yet to take the field due to injury. JoJo Earle, who was originally the starting punt returner on special teams, is still recovering from a Jones fracture in his foot. Tyler Harrell, who Saban described as "day-to-day" last week, is also dealing with a foot injury that's kept him out the first two games.

So far Traeshon Holden and Jahmyr Gibbs are the receiving leaders for the tide: Holden leads the team with 169 receiving yards, while Gibbs has a team-high 14 receptions through three games. 

The passing game has been slow to come along in the early part of the season, but there were signs of life against ULM. Alabama hopes to continue the progress in the conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

