SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Nick Saban Explains Hurricane Delta Situation, Expects to Play on Saturday

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke to the media in his weekly Wednesday press conference, speaking primarily on the team's preparation for Hurricane Delta.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday that it is currently examining other potential options for game times for Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss should the weather turn too difficult for play to be conducted.

Saban said that when it comes to when the Crimson Tide will play, he doesn't make the call but hopes that the game will be conducted on Saturday.

"I think we're gonna make everybody's best effort to play the game on Saturday," Saban said. "No one really listens to anything that I have to say so this is about our administration, their administration, the SEC trying to make the best decision. From a weather standpoint I think the worst of the weather will be through there by game time so I don't think any players will be in danger. It will be raining probably and it will probably rain most of the day so maybe tomorrow we'll get a little better feel for exactly when this thing's going to move through. We've had discussions but I think everybody's gonna try to make sure we get to play the game on Saturday [it's] just nobody's sure what the best time to do that is."

Saban also revealed that his team had practiced with a wet football in both yesterday and today's practices in order to ensure that his team is prepared for the potentially nasty weather.

"Everything we did today was with a wet ball," Saban said. "We did about half the practice yesterday, wet ball today, everybody got to handle a ball that was wet. That's all we can do to prepare for it. We can't make it rain. I think handling the ball is the most important thing but I also think it's important to have a mindset of getting used to handling the ball so it's not an issue when you play in a game."

Alabama and Ole Miss are currently scheduled to kick off in Oxford at 5 p.m. CT (ESPN).

This story will be updated with video from Saban's press conference.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Hope he's right.

BigFish238
BigFish238

Seems like it would make more sense to play in Tuscaloosa.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Discusses Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Defends Offensive Line

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with the media on Wednesday in the SEC's weekly coaches teleconference

Joey Blackwell

by

hughcr1

Practice Report: Alabama Practices with Wet Footballs in Preparation for Rainy Weather at Ole Miss

The Crimson Tide are preparing for a potential downpour as Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 5 Tracker: Bills CB Levi Wallace placed on IR

Numerous former Crimson Tide players in the NFL may be out of action this week for a variety of reasons

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

FNL Radio Preps For Week Seven

Weather means this week's show will be recapping rather than updating games

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Joe Willie with Lil Al

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 71-75

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Basketball to Open 2020 Maui Invitational Against Stanford

The Crimson Tide hold a 3-0 all-time record over the Cardinal

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Where Does Alabama Need to Improve Against Ole Miss?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama's Front Seven Hoping to Generate More Pass Rush Against Ole Miss

Led by LaBryan Ray, the Crimson Tide's pass rush has to get going against Ole Miss after putting up no sacks against the Aggies

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Practice Report: Alabama Prepares for Ole Miss, Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta was updated to a category four storm on Tuesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell