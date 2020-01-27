Nigel Knott to Finish Football Career at Another School

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The curious case of Nigel Knott is finally coming to a close, at least the part at the University of Alabama.

Knott tweeted Monday that he'll be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, in hopes of finishing his collegiate career with another program.

It's unclear how much eligibility he has remaining.

Considered a consensus 4-star prospect out of Madison, Miss., Knott played in two games in 2017, and 10 games for the Crimson Tide in 2018, when he listed as a redshirt sophomore. He made his first and only career tackle for the Crimson Tide on special teams against Arkansas.

However, Knott was medically disqualified to continue playing last year, and Nick Saban announced during a September press conference that the defensive back would stay in school but no longer play for the Crimson Tide.

"Nigel Knott has been redshirted medically for some of the issues that he had," Saban said. "He was a very good teammate for a lot of our players, he worked hard, really did a good job in this program, but the medical staff felt that it was not in his best interest to be able to continue to play football."

The source of the injury wasn't announced. Knott tweeted out on Dec. 30 that he had been medically cleared to resume football.