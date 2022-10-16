No. 2 Alabama Soccer Survives Defensive Challenge From No. 7 Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- This was a game Alabama needed.

After blowout wins in five of its last six matches with 24 total goals, the No. 2 Crimson Tide needed to be challenged.

It got that on Sunday. Alabama welcomed No. 7 Arkansas to Tuscaloosa and a defensive battle ensued, with Alabama coming out with a 2-1 win.

It was obvious this game was going to be a slugfest. Arkansas goalkeeper Grace Barbara ranks 11th in the country with eight shutouts. Alabama's McKinley Crone has six.

Alabama (14-1-1, 7-0) increases its SEC West lead over the Razorbacks, who dropped their second SEC game.

With such a defensive match, the outcome had to be determined by which team would make a crucial mistake.

Turned out it was Arkansas. Razorback defender Reagan Swindle fouled Alabama's Ashlynn Serepca in the penalty box in the 84th minute with the game knotted 1-1.

Serepca tapped in the go-ahead goal to clinch the win.

Alabama fell behind 17 minutes into the contest on an Ava Tankersley header. The Alabama defense lost track of her and she made the most of it.

About eight minutes later Gianna Paul sped past the defense on the right sideline, faked a defender and slipped a beautiful pass to the middle, where Gessica Skorka knocked it in for the equalizer.

Alabama took 17 shots with three shots on goal. Crone made five saves. Arkansas took 13 shots with six on goal.

Alabama travels to Mississippi State on Thursday.

This story will be updated

Game recap

SECOND HALF

Final Score: Alabama 2, Arkansas 1

In the 84th minute, Ashlynn Serepca fouled and puts Alabama ahead on the penalty kick. Foul was on Reagan Swindle. Alabama 2, Arkansas 1

Another shot by Serepca goes wide at the 82nd minute mark

Ashlynn Serepca header misses wide in 78th minute. Very close. Defense for both teams is solid.

Big break for Alabama as Anna Podojil's shot goes wide. She had a clear shot.

68 minutes, Alabama's Brooke Steere leaves the game with a leg injury. She is replaced by Felicia Knox

News flash: Gianna Paul is fast. She continues to keep Alabama's offense on the attack

Sasha Pickard called for a foul and she is not happy with the ref. Bama gets out of the jam after a Razorback shot goes high.

Eight minutes in, Gianna Paul takes a shot on the right side, but it's corralled by the keeper.

Diving save by McKinley Crone for Alabama to keep the game tied. More aggressive offense by both teams early on.

Good defense by Sasha Pickard keeps Arkansas off the board early on in the half.

Riley Mattingly Parker had a good look at the goal by Arkansas defender has beautiful slide tackle to knock the ball away.

FIRST HALF

Halftime score: 1-1

Shot by Arkansas' Taylor Brenan sails over the goal at 42-minute mark. Game still tied 1-1.

Substitution for Alabama at 35-minute mark, Sydney Vincens in for Gianna Paul

Substitution for Alabama at 35-minute mark, Aislin Streicek for Riley. Tanner

Perfect pass from Gianna Paul inside to Gessica Skorka, who slips a shot past the Razorback keeper for the equalizer at the 25-minute mark. Alabama 1, Arkansas 1

Kat Rogers enters the game for Alabama. Serpca is out.

Arkansas strikes first with a goal from Ava Tankersley, her fifth of the season at the 17-minute mark. 1-0 Arkansas

Good defense by both teams. Neither team can get much going. 15 minutes into the half.

Alabama's Serpca has open shot but it sails high at the 10-minute mark.

Arkansas free kick for Arkansas near the corner. Great save from McKinley Crone to force a corner kick. Alabama clears the ball

No shots until the eight-minute mark. Alabama's Reyes' shot from outside the box is stopped.

Alabama starting lineup

Forwards

Riley Mattingly Parker

Brooke Steere

Riley Tanner

Gianna Paul

Ashlynn Serepca

Midfielders

Macy Clem

Felicia Knox

Reyna Reyes

Defenders

Sasha Pickard

Gessica Skorka

Goalkeeper

McKinley Crone