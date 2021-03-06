No. 23 Alabama Baseball Defeats Charleston in Series Opener, 8-0

The Crimson Tide improved to 9-1 on the season thanks to another solid start on the mound from Tyler Ras

Alabama baseball took care of business in the opening game of its first road series of the season on Friday, defeating College of Charleston 8-0.

"Tonight was the first time that we focused and competed at a high level for an entire nine innings," Crimson Tide coach Brad Bohannon said after the game. "It was a really complete game for us; we were outstanding in all three facets of the game – pitching, defense and offense. I’m excited to see if we have the collective maturity to string a few efforts like this together starting tomorrow.”

The No. 23 Crimson Tide had another solid outing from junior pitcher Tyler Ras, who once again took the mound in place of Connor Prielipp. Prielipp remains unavailable for Alabama due to an undisclosed illness.

Ras (2-0) pitched six innings and allowed no runs off of three hits. The right-handed pitcher also stuck out six batters in 21 faced.

Junior Jacob McNairy entered the game in the seventh inning and pitched a total of two innings. McNairy allowed three hits but kept the Cougars' side of the scoreboard clean with no runs. Freshman southpaw Grayson Hitt closed the game out for the Crimson Tide in the ninth and struck out two of his three batters faced to end the game.

Alabama's bats were also active, registering eight runs off of 11 hits. Sophomore second baseman Peyton Wilson hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the third inning to give the Crimson Tide its first run of the game.

Freshman center fielder Cade Rose also went yard, hitting a solo home run in the top of the seventh.

Sophomore right fielder Will Hamiter had the best offensive day for Alabama with three hits in four at-bats. Hamiter also registered two RBIs and a run in the game.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Cougars twice more on Saturday (1 p.m. CT) and Sunday (Noon CT). Both games will be broadcast online on FloSports.