No. 25 Alabama Baseball Sweeps McNeese State with 9-5 Victory

A solid four innings from starting pitcher Dylan Smith and a grand slam from right fielder Owen Diodati boosted the Crimson Tide to victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 25 Alabama baseball (3-0) finished its season-opening series against McNeese State (0-3) on Sunday afternoon in Sewell-Thomas Stadium with a 9-5 win, sweeping the series for the Crimson Tide over the Cowboys.

Four and two-thirds innings of solid pitching from junior right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith along with four late runs thanks to a grand slam from sophomore right fielder Owen Diodati helped the Crimson Tide complete the series sweep.

"I couldn't be more pleased with this first weekend," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "The first thing I'll say is a hat to McNeese. I think [McNeese head coach Justin Hill] does a great job with that team. They're older, they have really competitive at-bats, they don't chase a lot — they make you earn everything that you get."

The Cowboys jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second with a sacrifice groundout by left fielder Julian Gonzales advanced first baseman Jake Dickerson across the plate for the first run of the game. At the bottom of the inning, though, Alabama responded with a sacrifice fly-out by left fielder Will Hamiter, advancing catcher Sam Praytor home for a run.

The third went by without a run from either team, but a solo home run by Crimson Tide first baseman Drew Williamson and a single from center fielder Caden Rose added two runs for Alabama and gave it the lead.

In the top of the fifth, the Crimson Tide replaced starting pitcher Smith with freshman reliever Grayson Hitt with two outs on the board. McNeese State added three runs on four-consecutive hits after Hitt entered the game, putting the Cowboys back out in front.

That being said, Smith still had a solid outing with two runs off of five hits, a walk and five strikeouts in his four and two-thirds innings on the mound.

"I was very encouraged by Dylan," Bohannon said. "He didn't quite have the bite on his breaking ball that he normally does and didn't land his changeup for strike as often as he has and will but his first outing I thought he did a great job."

Third baseman Zane Denton — who hit the walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday for the Crimson Tide — re-took the lead for Alabama with a two-run home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the fifth.

An inning later in the bottom of the sixth, it was Diodati's turn. With the bases loaded, Diodati hit a grand slam deep into the children's playground over the left-field wall. Four runs for the Crimson Tide crossed the plate.

Diodati revealed after the game that it was a fastball away that he smacked over the fence to give Alabama some breathing room.

"I've kinda this season tried to get into a really good routine of never really guessing and just trying to be relaxed up there and see the pitch as it comes in and just see it really big," Diodati said after the game. "That's kind of what happened in that at-bat."

McNeese State attempted to rally in the top of the eighth, loading the bases. Hitt walked pinch-hitter Jordan Yeatts, giving the Cowboys another run. However, senior reliever Brock Guffey came into the game and made quick work of McNeese State shortstop Kade Morris, ending the inning and the scoring.

Alabama won the game 9-4.

Denton continued celebrating his birthday weekend with his second solid game in a row from the batter's box. Denton went 3-for-4 on the day with two runs and two RBIs.

Bohannon was pleased with the effort that Denton showed on the field this opening weekend.

"Anybody that's been around here the last six months is not surprised at all that he's doing well," Bohannon said. "He's a good player."

Diodati finished the game 1-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs.

Despite giving up three runs after debuting in the fifth, Hitt (1-0) was credited with the win for his three innings and four hits allowed. Hitt also struck out four and walked only one. Guffey was awarded the save for the Crimson Tide.

Relief pitcher Brody Strahan (0-1) for McNeese State was saddled with the loss.

Up next, Alabama gets Monday off but will resume play with a Tuesday game at Jacksonville State before returning to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday to face UT-Martin (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated with video.