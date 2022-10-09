Skip to main content

No. 4 Alabama Soccer Dominates LSU 5-0, Wins Ninth Straight

The Crimson Tide remains perfect in SEC play with another shutout win.

Alabama soccer is on a roll that doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. 

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide went on the road and put on a dominant performance against the LSU Tigers Sunday afternoon in a 5-0 shutout win. 

It is Alabama's ninth straight win as the Crimson Tide remains perfect in SEC play and improves to 13-1-1 on the season.

Alabama's leading goal-scorers all got involved the scoring action against the Tigers. Kate Henderson, Gianna Paul, Felicia Knox, Reyna Reyes and Riley Parker accounted for the Crimson Tide's five goals. Parker increased her team-leading total to 11 goals with a rocket off her right foot that curled into the right post for Alabama's fifth and final goal of the match. 

The aggressive play early in the game by LSU's goalie Mollee Swift came proved to be a little too aggressive. Henderson challenged Swift coming out of the goal and got just enough of the ball to cross the line for Alabama's first score in the 20th minute to give Alabama the 1-0 lead.

Thanks to a Paul goal off her own deflection, Alabama took a 2-0 lead into halftime, and the team didn't let their foot off the gas in the second half. After getting close several times in the game, Knox broke through with the third goal, and Reyes scored on a penalty kick for her sixth goal of the season. 

Overall, Alabama outshot LSU 24-10 and had eight more shots on goal than the Tigers. It is the eighth shutout of the season for Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone, and the first time LSU had been shut out all year. 

Next up, the Crimson Tide will play Arkansas at home Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.

