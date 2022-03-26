No. 4 Alabama Softball Capitalizes on Early Errors Before Storming Past South Carolina

Following a wild win over South Carolina on Friday night, No. 4 Alabama softball was able to lock up its second straight SEC series with far less drama Saturday. The Crimson Tide capitalized off a pair of early Gamecocks errors before blowing the game open for a comfortable 10-2 victory inside of Carolina Softball Stadium.

Alabama (27-4, 5-3 in the SEC) stole the opener of the series Friday as a pinch-hit grand slam by KJ Haney completed a comeback after South Carolina (18-12, 2-6) jumped out to an early four-run lead. Saturday, the Gamecocks gifted the Crimson Tide with an early advantage thanks to some sloppy play in the field.

Alabama plated two runs in the second inning despite failing to get the ball out of the infield. After Aubrey Barnhart and Jenna Lord drew back-to-back walks, South Carolina shortstop Emma Sellers sailed a throw into the dugout while trying to double off Lord at first base following a lineout. The error allowed Barnhart to score while sending Lord to third base.

From there, Dallis Goodnight brought in Lord from third on a bunt single the next at-bat. Sellers cost the Gamecocks again the next inning as she failed to control a hard-hit ground ball at short, allowing Ashley Prange to score from second base with two outs.

South Carolina battled back in the bottom of the fourth, putting its first two batters on base before Riley Blampied provided a two-run double to right. However, Lexi Kilfoyl (5-2) was able to retire the next three batters to get out of the jam with Alabama’s 3-2 lead still intact.

Kilfoyl allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking four and striking out four over seven innings. After allowing Blampied’s two-run double, Kilfoyl retired 11 of her final 12 batters to record her second complete-game win in as many starts.

Kaylee Tow provided Alabama with some insurance with a two-run double in the fifth inning before the Crimson Tide broke the game open with three runs in the sixth. Alabama’s three-run sixth inning was highlighted by an inside-the-park home run from Ally Shipman. Jenna Johnson added a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to give the Crimson Tide its highest runs total since the beginning of SEC play.

Karson Ochs (2-7) took the loss for South Carolina, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and three walks over two innings. She was one of three pitchers the Gamecocks used on the afternoon.

Alabama and South Carolina will conclude the series on Sunday at noon CT. Following the weekend series, the Crimson Tide will host Alabama State on Tuesday before facing Jacksonville State in Albertville, Ala. for the Sand Mountain Showdown. From there, Alabama will host No. 21 Georgia for a three-game series beginning next Saturday.