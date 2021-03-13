All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
No. 4 Alabama Softball Displays Power in 6-0 Win over No. 22 Auburn

Bailey Hemphill exploded offensively with two home runs and five RBIs
Alabama came into the opening weekend of SEC play dead last in the conference in home runs with 10. The Crimson Tide changed that and showed their power potential in the series opening win over Auburn. 

Behind deep home runs from both Bailey Dowling and Bailey Hemphill, No. 4 Alabama beat the No. 22 Tigers 6-0 in Auburn on Friday night. 

Hemphill opened the game with a two-run double in the first before adding a two-run home run in the top of the 5th and a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning. She finished the night with two home runs and five RBIs. 

With the five RBIs in the game, Hemphill crossed the 200-career RBIs threshold, making her just the third player in Alabama history to reach that milestone. 

In her first career appearance in the rivalry series against Auburn, the freshman Dowling had two hits including the solo blast to left field to lead off the second inning. 

KB Sides was back in the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 21 after dealing with an injury. She set the tone offensively for Alabama as she led the game off with a hit and scored on the double from Hemphill. 

In the circle, starter Lexi Kilfoyl gave up eight hits and faced some adversity early on, but was able to work her way out of any jams. She left the bases loaded with Tigers in the first and third innings and finished with 10 strikeouts in the complete game shutout. 

Alabama improves to 20-1 on the season and will be going for the series win against Auburn on Saturday at 4 p.m.

