KJ Haney Slams No. 4 Alabama Softball to a Comeback Win over South Carolina

The sophomore delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to lead the Crimson Tide to victory.

An unlikely hero delivered No. 4 Alabama softball’s biggest hit of the season Friday night. Trailing by three runs in the top of the sixth inning, pinch hitter KJ Haney lifted a go-ahead grand slam over the left-field wall, helping the Crimson Tide complete a 6-5 comeback win over South Carolina.

Haney’s heroics bailed out a rough start from Montana Fouts while preventing Alabama (26-4, 4-3 in the SEC) from falling deeper into its mini mid-season slump. Prior to Friday night’s win, the Crimson Tide had lost four of its last nine games after starting the season 20-0. South Carolina (18-11, 2-5) extended its losing streak to three after dropping the final two games of last weekend’s series at Auburn.

With Alabama trailing 5-2, Bailey Dowling began Alabama’s sixth-inning rally by drawing a one-out walk. Following a lineout from Kaylee Tow, Jenna Johnson singled to extend the inning before Aubury loaded the bases with a walk. From there, Haney took the second pitch she saw deep to left, stunning the crowd inside Carolina Softball Stadium.

Montana Fouts (14-1) was peppered by a series of nicks and nacks early, surrendering five runs over the first two innings as the Gamecocks jumped out to a 5-1 lead. However, the senior bounced back, retiring 13 of her last 15 batters to allow for the comeback. Fouts allowed five earned run on nine hits while striking out 11 batters and walking one.

South Carolina led off the bottom of the second inning with a single from Katie Prebble before taking the lead with an RBI double from Riley Blampied the next at-bat. A walk and a bunt single loaded the bases before Blampied was picked off trying to score on a wild pitch. From there, the Gamecocks scored again as Aaliyah White scored on an RBI ground out from Emma Sellers before Fouts recorded a strikeout to end the rally at two runs.

Alabama cut its deficit in half the following inning as Dallis Goodnight scored on a throwing error by Blampfied as the third baseman’s throw to second sailed into the outfield on a force-out attempt. However, Fouts ran into trouble again in the bottom half of the inning.

The Gamecocks slapped their way to five singles in the bottom of the third, plating three runs to take a commanding 5-1 lead. Two of those hits came with two outs as White and Giulia Desiderio both knocked in a run on back-to-back clutch singles to blow the game open.

Alabama got a run back in the top of the fourth as Dowling reached second base on an arrow to lead off the inning before Tow brought her home on an RBI single to right center.

For a while, it looked like that was all the Crimson Tide was going to be able to muster against South Carolina starter Bailey Betenbaugh (4-2). The junior held Alabama to two unearned runs on three hits over the first five innings before unraveling in the top of the sixth. Betenbaugher finished the night allowing seven runs, five earned, on eight hits over seven innings. She struck out five batters and issued three walks.

Alabama will look to build off of the win Saturday as Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. From there, the two teams will wrap up the series on Sunday at noon.

