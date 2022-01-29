No. 9 Alabama Gymnastics Falls at No. 8 Auburn, 197.525-197.125

The Crimson Tide placed the highest score in just one event, with Shallon Olsen registering a 9.900 on the vault.

No. 9 Alabama gymnastics stumbled on the road on Friday night, falling at No. 8 Auburn by a final score of 197.525-197.125.

The Crimson Tide is now 1-3 to start the season and has lost all three of its meets on the road this season.

In the first rotation of the night, Alabama took to the uneven parallel bars while Auburn approached the vault. After the rotation, Auburn led the way with a narrow 49.175-49.125 lead.

The second rotation saw the Tigers increase its lead by 49.350 on the bars, while the Crimson Tide took a 49.025 on the vault. At the conclusion of the third rotation, Auburn once again increased its lead with a solid 49.450 team score on the balance beam and Alabama registering a 49.325 in the floor exercise.

After three rotations, Auburn had built up a .500 lead over Alabama, with the total score being 147.975-147.475.

The fourth and final rotation sealed the deal for the Tigers, with Auburn totaling a 49.550 on the floor and Alabama a 49.650 on the beam. The score for the Crimson Tide was the second-highest team total on the balance beam in program history. However, despite having a .100 advantage in the rotation, the score wasn't enough for the Crimson Tide to overtake the Tigers.

Alabama boasted the highest score in just one event, the vault. Crimson Tide senior Shallon Olsen held a 9.900 on the vault, but the next four highest scores all fell to Auburn. For the Tigers, Sunisa Lee boasted the highest score on the vault with a solid 9.875.

On the bars, Luisa Blanco led Alabama with a score of 9.925. However, she was tied by two Tigers in Lee and Derrian Gobourne.

Lee and Blanco split for the best score on the beam, each registering a 9.975. On the floor, Gobourne took the top spot with a 9.950. Lee and Lexi Graber of Alabama tied for second with the score of 9.925.

Up next for Alabama, the Crimson Tide will host Western Michigan and North Carolina at Capes and Crowns Night inside Coleman Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Here is the full list of scores for both Alabama and Auburn from Friday night's meet:

