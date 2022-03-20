No Unlucky 13: Alabama Baseball Squeezes Out Dramatic 8-7 Victory Over Florida

Crimson Tide rallies in the ninth inning to beat Florida for the first time since 2015.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — March 27, 2015, 2,550 days.

That's the last time the Alabama baseball team had managed to pull off a victory against Florida, as the Gators' winning streak in the series had reached 12 games.

But not 13.

Aided by gutsy squeeze play, Alabama scored twice in the ninth inning, with third baseball Zane Denton getting the game-winning RBI against a five-player infield shift for a dramatic 8-7 victory at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama's last win against Florida had been 12-9 in 10 innings on March 27, 2015, in Gainesville.

Sophomore center fielder Andrew Pinckney started the rally by taking a pitch right on the knee. He limped to first as the potential tying run when sophomore second baseman Bryce Eblin singled him to third.

With one out, shortstop Jim Jarvis dropped down a bunt on the third-base side for a squeeze play to score Pinckney, and set up Denton's game-winning hit to right.

At first, the game almost looked like a continuation of Florida's 13-6 victory Saturday night, when the Gators outscored Alabama 8-1 over the final five innings.

Florida (15-5, 2-1 SEC) plated two in the first inning on back-to-back doubles by Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford, with a fielding error scoring the second run.

That combination struck again in the fourth on back-to-back home runs. Thompson's was a rope down the right-field line, but Langford's shot to left ended up in the parking lot across the street. It was his third in two days and eighth of the season.

Unlike the first two games of the series, though, this time it seemed like Alabama (13-8, 1-2 SEC) always had an answer.

In the second inning, Alabama loaded the bases on walks, and with Pinckney's fielder's choice scoring one run and plating another on a throwing error.

In the fourth, the Crimson Tide again tied the score, this time 4-4, with a leadoff walk drawn by senior right fielder Tommy Seidl and junior left fielder Owen Diodati knocked the first pitch he saw into the right-field stands for his fifth home run of the season.

Alabama took its first lead of the weekend in the fifth when Eblin stroked a leadoff double to left. On a soft single up the middle by Denton, the Florida shortstop got to it late and made a bad decision to try and throw to first, the run scoring on the error.

After getting Alabama out of a two-error jam in the seventh, reliever Dylan Ray couldn't duplicate it in the eighth. After UF's Colby Halter reached on a leadoff walk, Jud Fabian barely cleared the left-field wall for a two-run home run, his eighth of the season.

Denton closed the gap, though, in Alabama's half of the inning with a solo home run to left, his seventh of the season.

