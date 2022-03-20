Skip to main content

No Unlucky 13: Alabama Baseball Squeezes Out Dramatic 8-7 Victory Over Florida

Crimson Tide rallies in the ninth inning to beat Florida for the first time since 2015.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — March 27, 2015, 2,550 days. 

That's the last time the Alabama baseball team had managed to pull off a victory against Florida, as the Gators' winning streak in the series had reached 12 games.

But not 13. 

Aided by gutsy squeeze play, Alabama scored twice in the ninth inning, with third baseball Zane Denton getting the game-winning RBI against a five-player infield shift for a dramatic 8-7 victory at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

Alabama's last win against Florida had been 12-9 in 10 innings on March 27, 2015, in Gainesville. 

Sophomore center fielder Andrew Pinckney started the rally by taking a pitch right on the knee. He limped to first as the potential tying run when sophomore second baseman Bryce Eblin singled him to third. 

With one out, shortstop Jim Jarvis dropped down a bunt on the third-base side for a squeeze play to score Pinckney, and set up Denton's game-winning hit to right. 

At first, the game almost looked like a continuation of Florida's 13-6 victory Saturday night, when the Gators outscored Alabama 8-1 over the final five innings. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Florida (15-5, 2-1 SEC) plated two in the first inning on back-to-back doubles by Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford, with a fielding error scoring the second run. 

That combination struck again in the fourth on back-to-back home runs. Thompson's was a rope down the right-field line, but Langford's shot to left ended up in the parking lot across the street. It was his third in two days and eighth of the season. 

Unlike the first two games of the series, though, this time it seemed like Alabama (13-8, 1-2 SEC) always had an answer. 

In the second inning, Alabama loaded the bases on walks, and with Pinckney's fielder's choice scoring one run and plating another on a throwing error. 

In the fourth, the Crimson Tide again tied the score, this time 4-4, with a leadoff walk drawn by senior right fielder Tommy Seidl and junior left fielder Owen Diodati knocked the first pitch he saw into the right-field stands for his fifth home run of the season.

Alabama took its first lead of the weekend in the fifth when Eblin stroked a leadoff double to left. On a soft single up the middle by Denton, the Florida shortstop got to it late and made a bad decision to try and throw to first, the run scoring on the error.

After getting Alabama out of a two-error jam in the seventh, reliever Dylan Ray couldn't duplicate it in the eighth. After UF's Colby Halter reached on a leadoff walk, Jud Fabian barely cleared the left-field wall for a two-run home run, his eighth of the season.

Denton closed the gap, though, in Alabama's half of the inning with a solo home run to left, his seventh of the season.

Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 3.49.37 PM
Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 3.49.51 PM

This story will up updated with photos, box scores and a video from the postgame press conference

Jim Jarvis bunting
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 21-27, 2022

By Clayton Connick2 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball Looks to Sweep No. 8 Kentucky

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
Grayson Hitt
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Closes Home Series Against No. 9 Florida

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: The Ides of March
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Ides of March

By Christopher Walsh9 hours ago
ASWA logo green
ASWA

Alabama Sports Writers Association Announces All-State Basketball Teams

By Christopher Walsh11 hours ago
Lexi Graber and Lilly Hudson on podium at SECs
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 20, 2022

By Katie Windham15 hours ago
Alabama women's swimming 4th place finish at NCAAs
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Swimming Posts Highest Finish at NCAAs in Program History

By Katie Windham17 hours ago
031922_MBA__Florida_CV4027
All Things Bama

No. 9 Florida Cranks Five Home Runs in 13-6 Victory Over Alabama

By Christopher Walsh18 hours ago