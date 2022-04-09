Notes and Nuggets from Alabama's Second Spring Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its second scrimmage of spring camp Saturday as players worked for two hours inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While the scrimmage was closed to the media and the general public, BamaCentral was able to pick up a few pieces of information from sources in attendance.

Here are a few things we learned from the scrimmage.

A pair of big plays from Burton

While Alabama’s defense dominated the scrimmage, the offense came up with a few highlights. Two of those came on touchdowns by Jermaine Burton, who was easily the most targeted receiver on the day.

Burton’s first touchdown came on a busted coverage against the second-team defense as backup quarterback Jalen Milroe hit him for a 35-yard score. The most memorable play of the scrimmage came on a 97-yard touchdown from Bryce Young to Burton as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner hit the receiver on a pump-and-go route against the first-team defense. Cornerback Khyree Jackson slipped on the play and hobbled off the field. However, he was able to return4.

Following the scrimmage, Nick Saban spoke highly of Burton’s big-play ability, stating the Georgia transfer had roughly seven catches on the afternoon.

“He made a couple of big plays today,” Saban said. “I think it’s really important. I think he’s had a really good spring. I think he’s been really productive. He was productive again today.”

Branch, Story lead secondary dominance

Brian Branch was brought up by multiple sources in attendance as the rising junior returned an interception for a touchdown in addition to forcing a fumble and also providing a constant pass rush.

On one occasion, running back Jahmyr Gibbs had his defender beat, but Branch was able to get to Young in time to force a low throw that ultimately led to a drop. Branch's touchdown was set up as he tipped a throw to himself before taking it to the end zone. His forced fumble came as he stripped Burton following a first down from the receiver.

“He’s just all over the place,” one spectator said. “He reminds me a lot of Eddie Jackson. He just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He creates opportunities and he’s a good tackler."

Branch has received the bulk of reps at the Star position ahead of Malachi Moore this spring. While Moore also recorded an interception Saturday, Branch appears to be Alabama’s first choice in the slot out of the nickel package.

“Let’s just say nobody’s pushing him for the nickel job,” one source said. “Branch is the nickel, period.”

Redshirt sophomore Kristian Story also had a big scrimmage, picking off two passes while working with the second-team defense. One of those was nearly returned for a touchdown while the other came off the hands of a receiver.

Mishaps and misfortunes on offense

It’s never wise to read too heavily into stats coming out of scrimmages. It’s one of the reasons Saban doesn’t make them available to the media. A good example of this is Milroe, who technically threw six interceptions on the day but suffered from a few dropped passes and was put into difficult situations by design.

Two of those interceptions came on desperation throws as Alabama was simulating end-of-game scenarios. Another came on the dropped pass which was picked off by Story.

While Milroe was far from perfect on the afternoon, sources said he is showing more comfort as a passer. That was backed up by his head coach, who spoke highly of him following the scrimmage.

“Jalen is doing some really good things,” Saban said. “I’m really encouraged by the progress he’s made. He makes a lot of plays. I think that he had a couple of interceptions today that really weren't his fault.

“I mean he threw the ball, hit the guy in the hands and pops out, and somebody intercepts it. If you look at the statistics you’ll say, ‘wow, the quarterback threw an interception or two,’ but really wasn’t his fault. …He’s got a much better command of the offense. He's much more confident. He makes a lot better decisions because of the confidence and the knowledge and experience that he has.”

According to spectators in attendance, Alabama's offense dealt with multiple drops on the day as Burton was the only real sure-handed receiver.

A new defensive wrinkle

Alabama's defense appears to be drawing up new ways to keep opposing offensive coordinators up at night. Saturday’s scrimmage included a new formation that features five-star pass rushers Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell on the field at the same time out of a six-defensive-back set.

The setup calls for Anderson and Braswell to essentially play as defensive ends with defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs in the middle of the defensive line. Behind that trio, Turner lines up next to Mike linebacker Henry-To’o To’o as a stand-up linebacker where he is generally called on to blitz up the middle.

Jackson and Kool-Aid McKinstry served as the first-team cornerback in the formation, while Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams were the two deep safeties. Branch manned the Star position while Moore took on the Money role.

According to one source, Saban spoke about the new formation after the scrimmage, stating the team wanted to find a way to get its three best pass rushers — Anderson, Braswell and Turner — on the field at the same time. The setup would be used almost exclusively on third-and-long and other passing situations.

Quick hitters

— Young hit tight end Cameron Latu for a touchdown from roughly 10-yards out during red-zone drills. Milroe also found tight end Robbie Ouzts for a score inside the 10-yard line during the segment.

— Milroe had a long scramble (40-50 yards) that nearly went for a touchdown before he was touched down inside the 10-yard line.

— Alabama’s first-team offensive line included Kendall Randolph, Javion Cohen, Seth McLaughlin, Damieon George Jr. and J.C. Latham from left to right. The second-team unit was made up of Amari Kight, T.J. Ferguson, Tanner Bowles, Jaeden Roberts and Tyler Booker. Five-star redshirt freshman Tommy Brockermeyer worked with the third-team unit.

— Freshman running back Jamarion Miller had a nice day, ripping off a few big plays against the first-team defense while also scoring on a 3-yard run. That came after the early enrollee earned praise from Saban following the first scrimmage last week.

— Deontae Lawson split first-team reps with Jaylen Moody at the Will linebacker position next to To’o To’o. According to one source, Moody and Lawson appear to be “neck-and-neck” for the starting role. Another source said sophomore Kendrick Blackshire looked impressive during the scrimmage.

— Anderson was described as "unguardable" by one spectator, who said the pass-rusher constantly kept Young running for his life in the pocket.

— Kicker Will Reichard was 5 of 6 with a long of 53 yards that would have been good from about 56 yards. His only miss came on a 55-yard attempt that fell just short. Backup kicker Jack Marton was 3 of 3, making each of his kicks from inside the 40-yard line.

— Punter James Burnip didn’t have a lot of distance on his kicks but did show good control in his placement, according to one spectator. He dropped several of his punts inside the 20-yard line, including one that he pinned just outside the corner of the end zone.

— McKinstry, Earle and Christian Leary all went back for punts during the scrimmage.

— Alabama’s first two kick returners were Jahmyr Gibbs and Jermaine Burton. According to one source, Gibbs had one return that would have gone at least past the 50-yard line had it been in a live-game setting. Alabama’s second unit on kick return included freshman Aaron Anderson and Kendrick Law.