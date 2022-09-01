Oatis, Prentice Get Opportunity to Perform as True Freshmen in Season Opener

It is really tough for a true freshman to begin his collegiate career as a starter, especially at a Power 5 program. Many 18-year-olds end up redshirting their freshman year to learn the playbook and build up their physical condition to compete at this level. For those that don't redshirt and become active members of the roster, they're likely to sit behind more established players who, just like them, spent the previous year or two sitting and evolving themselves.

It's not completely out of the ordinary for true freshman to start for a Power 5 program like Alabama. The Crimson Tide arguably had one of the best true freshman seasons of recent memory, when in 2016 when Jalen Hurts torched the competition en route to an All-SEC honors and a national title appearance. And he's not the only one to start strong out gates in the last decade:

Jonah Williams (2016) started immediately at right tackle and finished the season will SEC All-Freshman and AP Second Team All-SEC honors.

Will Anderson (2020) started immediately at linebacker and finished the season ranking third in the SEC in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (10.5)

Jaylen Waddle is another example as an otherworldly return man in 2018 (for the sake of argument, special teams starters are not included), and several other players did receive significant playing time as true freshman like Calvin Ridley, Minkah Fitzpatrick or Cam Robinson.

However, this is not basketball, where starting-caliber players may not start because the team can't put all their scoring in the opening lineup. Nor is it baseball or softball, where starting lineups are a result of strategy, like certain hitters getting the nod because they're better suited against left-handed pitching.

In football, the starters are the best the team has at the position. They are the players that the coaching staff ultimately trust to win games for them, and to place that trust in a freshman is worth noting. Come Saturday, the Crimson Tide will place their trust in two true freshmen: receiver Kobe Prentice, and defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis.

Oatis has generated a lot of buzz well before he arrived in Tuscaloosa. He originally was known for being 6-foot-4 and almost 300 pounds in eighth grade, and being north of 400 pounds at some points in high school. While his size was impressive, there were concerns about getting in shape to play at the next level.

Oatis committed to getting in better shape, and it shows, currently listed at 370 pounds on the roster, but weighing 342 in a more athletic frame than when he left high school according to a tweet back in July. His teammates have noticed his work ethic, and are pleased with what they've seen.

"I've been proud of him," said Byron Young, who's seen a lot of Oatis in their native Mississippi. "And he came in ready to work right away. He lost a lot of weight, and he's been learning and plays really, really well. He's been great. He’s just been great overall.”

DJ Dale, who will split time with Oatis this Saturday at nose guard, was also proud of his work ethic.

"Every morning in the locker room he'll say, 'Hey, you heard about my weight today.' I'm just happy for him. He's worked really hard and done everything that everyone asked him to do," Dale said.

Oatis will share the field with a veteran defense led by Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and Henry To'o To'o. The talent is evident for Oatis, but as Nick Saban has said going into the season, "If he can continue to not make mental errors and understand exactly what his role is up front, I think he can make a significant contribution in playing."

The other true freshman, Kobe Prentice, comes without as much of the fanfare compared to Oatis. He was a top five player in Alabama coming out of high school, a two-sport athlete who made the 100-meter finals in track. Between Traeshon Holden, JoJo Earle and transfer Jermaine Burton, Prentice was not projected to be a starter. That is, until Earle went down with a broken foot.

"I think his opportunities have increased since JoJo got hurt," Saban said. "He’s taken advantage of it, played fairly well. I still think he’s got a ways to go in terms of knowledge of the offense and doing things exactly like we’d like for him to do it. But he’s got great work ethic. He works hard every day ... I think all those things are contributing to his development."

It wouldn't be a stretch to call Prentice an "opportunist," as he's made the most of his chance and continued to impress his teammates.

He’s playing very well with the first group," Battle said about Prentice. "You can see he’s very confident as well, being a young guy, being a freshman. He’s a very good guy for us and he can make big plays any game for us."

The word everyone uses to describe Prentice is "fast." Makes sense since he left high school as one of the fastest sprinters in the state of Alabama. Will he be as fast as the likes of Jameson Williams? Will he continue to start if and when Earle returns? That remains to be seen, but he'll have the chance to show his worth this weekend.