Five Alabama Players Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

Alabama football’s Christian Barmore, Christian Harris, Shane Lee, Evan Neal and Ty Perine were selected to the Southeastern Conference’s All-Freshman Team, the league office announced Thursday.

The team was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

Barmore worked in 11 games with one start during his redshirt freshman season. The Philadelphia native totaled 24 tackles, including six for loss (-26 yards) and two sacks (-12 yards), to go with four quarterback pressures and a pass breakup. His role expanded as the season wore on, with Barmore accumulating half of his stops across the final three regular-season contests.

Harris saw time in all 12 games, including 11 starts in his first season with the Tide. The linebacker recorded 54 tackles, good for seventh among first-year defenders in the league and notched 5.5 of those for a loss (-12 yards) to tie for fourth in the SEC among freshmen. Lee joined Harris with a standout season after being thrown into the starting middle linebacker role a week before the season opener. The Burtonsville, Md., native accumulated 77 tackles to lead the league’s freshmen and added 5.5 for loss (-23 yards) to match Harris at fourth in the SEC.

Starting in all 12 games at left guard, Neal played a prominent role along the Tide’s offensive line that only surrendered 12 sacks in 381 pass attempts during the regular season. He helped Alabama’s offense rank second nationally in scoring (48.3 points per game), third in passing (343.5 ypg) and seventh in total offense (513.3 ypg) heading into the bowls.

A walk-on, Perine earned the starting job at punter midway through the Tennessee game and never looked back. Since that matchup, the first-year punter has average 44.7 yards per punt, sending 13 boots for a total of 581 yards. He has posted three punts of 50-plus yards and dropped two punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Auburn’s Bo Nix, an SEC All-Freshman Team honoree at quarterback, was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year.

2019 SEC All-Freshman Team

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A & M

OL

Wanya Morris, Tennessee

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Kenyon Green, Texas A & M

Evan Neal, Alabama

WR

George Pickens, Georgia

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn

RB

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A & M

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State

Travon Walker, Georgia

LB

Shane Lee, Alabama

Christian Harris, Alabama

Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Demani Richardson, Texas A & M

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Jammie Robinson, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Ty Perine, Alabama

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss