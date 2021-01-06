Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Praises Alabama Offense

Coombs credited the accolades won by the Crimson Tide as well as detailed the impact of Alabama's offensive line

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs was very complimentary of Alabama’s offense and what both coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian have built this season with the Crimson Tide.

Speaking to the media via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon, Coombs addressed the accolades that Alabama’s offense has acquired this season.

“This is a great offense,” Coombs said. “It is a complete offense. There are now five All-Americans on the offensive side of the ball and a Heisman Trophy winner and the [second] runner-up. They have great players, but they also have a great scheme and they understand how to attack defenses. People have tried numerous different things against them, and they always have an answer.

“I think their kids play hard. I think they play physical. They run the ball well. They throw the ball obviously extremely well. They have great skill.”

Ohio State currently has the nation’s second-best rushing defense, allowing only 89.1 yards per game on average. Through seven games played, the Buckeyes are also tied for fifth with the most fumble recoveries with 11.

However, Ohio State currently ranks 116 in the FBS in defense against the pass with an average of 281.1 yards given up per game.

A lot of Alabama’s success this season on offense has been due to its stellar offensive line. The unit was awarded the Joe Moore Award, the annual accolade given to the nation’s best offensive line unit.

According to Coombs, the battle in the trenches as well as the Crimson Tide’s running game is something that his defense will need to be prepared for.

“For us, this is the biggest offensive line that we've faced, but they're also very gifted, very athletic, they can run, and they do a great job,” Coombs said. “It's going to be really, really important for us to we're fitting the right gaps, that we have inside hands with great pad level and that we — because if you misfit a gap or you get high in your pads or your hands are outside, they're going to take advantage of it.

“And then obviously we're going to have to do a great job in coverage with the skill of the receivers and the quality of the quarterback.”