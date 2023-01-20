On a Night of Returns, Alabama WBB Outlasts Texas A&M

Even though Texas A&M has been struggling through a 5-12 season and Alabama was sitting at 14-4, this game was always going to mean something special to the Aggies Head Coach, Joni Taylor.

Taylor is a former Alabama player, who played from 1997-2001 under coach Rick Moody. She scored over 700 points and was a two-year starter during a stretch that saw two NCAA tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet Sixteen in 1997 and two Women's NIT appearances.

"Coming to Alabama in 1997 was the best decision I've made in my life," Taylor said, "Alabama will always be home...being here is a great place."

The other side of the court was also getting a reunion of sorts, as Alabama's leading scorer Brittany Davis was coming back after an injury kept her out of the Ole Miss game Sunday.

"I'm feeling good," Davis said, "I'm just trying to pick up where I left off and help our team be the best we can."

Davis' return was crucial tonight for the Crimson Tide, as the team struggled offensively and went through multiple slumps throughout the game as Texas A&M made it a hard game. She scored 14 points on 4/11 shooting, and also contributed nine rebounds in her return.

Alabama opened the game leading 21-10 after the first quarter, but after that it was an even game throughout, with both teams struggling to shoot the ball.

"Texas A&M's is going to get somebody, thankfully it wasn't us," head coach Kristy Curry said.

The main thing that helped Alabama get through these tough stretches was the fact that seven of the nine players that played tonight scored, something that has been a trend for the team as of late.

Hannah Barber had a season high 14 points, while Sarah Ashlee Barker contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

"[Texas A&M] wasn't switching on their screens, so when we were able to set a good screen, we were able to get open looks," Barber said.

Jada Rice and Ryan Cobbins were quiet offensively, but both had massive games rebounding the ball, with Rice collecting six and Cobbins having four.

"It doesn't always show up on the stat sheet, but bench points and bench decision making is crucial in this league," Curry said.

Alabama will need to keep up the team scoring output when it takes on No. 3 LSU in its next game on Monday, a team that thrashed Texas A&M 74-34 in its meeting with the Aggies.

With Brittany Davis coming back into the lineup and the bench pieces getting involved offensively, Alabama might have its best chance to knock of the Tigers in Tuscaloosa.