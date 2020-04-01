Bama Central
Postcard from Tuscaloosa: Here's What You're Missing

Allie Wright

Lake Tuscaloosa acts as one of Tuscaloosa's most used entertainment centers, aside from Bryant Denny Stadium. Between the thousands of houses on the lake and the amount of traffic the lake sees each weekend, there is never a dull moment. That is until COVID-19 hit.

Aside from the lake being a little more empty, the beauty is still present. Sunsets on Lake Tuscaloosa are like no other, especially if you catch it at just the right time.

For those of you who live in a big city and are missing the southern town, here is just a glimpse of the beloved Lake Tuscaloosa. 

