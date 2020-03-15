An Open Letter to our Readers ...

No matter where you may be, we wanted to take a moment to reach out, touch base and give a little bit of an idea of what BamaCentral might be like for the foreseeable future.

Rest assured, we aren’t going anywhere. Like many of you, we’re hunkering down and figuring out the best way to proceed during this time of crisis. In many ways it’ll be like covering the Crimson Tide during the summer months.

There are likely going to be a few positives that come out of all of this, but hopefully one is it’ll re-energize journalism on a local level. Newspapers have been struggling entering the digital age, yet they’re still the best way to find out what’s going on in your community and add perspective.

So we want to encourage you to stay informed, both on a national and local level, and to take the coronavirus threat very seriously. And when you need a break from all of that, we’re here for you.

The winter and spring college sports may be cancelled, with all Crimson Tide teams on hiatus, so our approach will have to change a bit. Yet we’ll still have fresh content each and every day.

To begin with, we’ve added the Daily Dose of Crimson Tide, which will remain a fixture until Alabama gets back on the practice fields.

We’ll have more recruiting coverage.

We’re aiming to have a steady stream of features.

We’re going to add to our databases and photo library. We’ll follow former Alabama players in the NFL. We’ll strengthen our history section and add to The Saban Files, continuing to put his incredible run into perspective. Throwback Thursday will still be Throwback Thursday, with added content.

Our regular items won’t change, but the days we post them might. This includes the All Things Bama podcast, Crimson Tikes cartoons and the daily Crimson Tide Roll Call. Yes, even This Week with the Crimson Tide will continue, only will focus more on what you’ll see each week here on BamaCentral.

We’re going to improve our site, cover what we can, find ways to tell compelling stories and try to help us all get through this.

In the meantime, we thank you for being here, and wish you and your families nothing but good health and patience through these trying times.

— Christopher Walsh, BamaCentral publisher and editor in chief