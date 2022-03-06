Skip to main content

Patrick Murphy Provides Injury Updates for Alabama Softball Heading into SEC Play

The Alabama head coach thinks Lexi Kilfoyl will be available for Alabama's series at LSU.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite having several players miss time due to injury, No. 2 Alabama softball is still off to a 20-0 start. 

Junior outfielder Jenna Johnson said one of head coach Patrick Murphy's mottos is "next man up." Alabama embodied that this weekend at the Crimson Classic with junior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl unavailable due to a foot injury. Montana Fouts appeared in all four games for the Crimson Tide, throwing nearly 300 pitches. 

But good news for the Crimson Tide is that Murphy expects Kilfoyl back for the SEC series opener at LSU beginning on Friday. 

"I think so," Murphy said when asked if Kilfoyl could be available in Baton Rouge. "She's going to pitch Tuesday in practice. Tomorrow now becomes a day off because we're not playing tomorrow, and then we get Tuesday, Wednesday, and then we'll practice at LSU Thursday night. But she’s going to pitch Tuesday in the bullpen.”

Read More

On the season, Kilfoyl is 3-0 with an 0.36 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched. She was the starter for three of Alabama's ranked win over Arizona, Virginia Tech and Louisiana. She injured her foot in an at-bat on the turf fields at the Mardi Gras Mambo in Louisiana and has been in a walking boot this week. 

Murphy also provided injury updates for outfielder Savannah Woodard and freshman catcher Aubrey Barnhart. Woodard has a sprained ankle, and he said she needs to be able to run on it without pain in order to return. Her status is day to day, but he is hopeful she will be back in the lineup soon. Woodard was third on the team with 26 RBIs last season. She has only appeared in seven games so far this season.

Barnhart hurt her thumb catching a ball at the plate and suffered a grade-two sprain in her thumb. Murphy said she has been hitting in the cages and hit off live pitching on Friday. Senior Ally Shipman has spent most of the innings at catcher with Abby Doerr backing her up. 

Alabama opens SEC play at LSU on Friday at 6 p.m.

Lexi Kilfoyl
Savannah Woodard
Aubrey Barnhart

Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Earns 20th Win with 10-2 Run Rule over Miami (Ohio)

By Katie Windham44 minutes ago
021622_MBB_ShackelfordJa_MSU_0026
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 7-13, 2022

By Clayton Connick1 hour ago
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Dontavius Brasswell and Saban
Recruiting

Peach State RB Djay Braswell Blown Away by Alabama Offer

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
Alabama Baseball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Going for Sweep of Murray State

By Clayton Connick3 hours ago
Bailey Dowling vs. Miami (OH)
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Miami (OH) at Crimson Classic

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: What A Day
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: What A Day

By Christopher Walsh8 hours ago
England Patriots tackle John Hannah (73) and Pete Brock (58) block Chicago Bears defensive tackle William Perry (72) during Super Bowl XX at the Superdome.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 6, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas15 hours ago