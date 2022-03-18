Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Alabama Basketball Holds Final Practice Before Opening NCAA Tournament

Alabama spent 40 minutes on the Viejas Arena game floor one day ahead of its contest vs. No. 11 seed Notre Dame.

The Alabama men’s basketball team made its final preparations Thursday, conducting a closed 90-minute workout at a local high school before making the short trek to Viejas Arena. While there, the Crimson Tide met with television and both local and national media and radio while also conducting a 40-minute workout that was open to the public.

The sixth-seeded Crimson Tide will take on No. 11 seed Notre Dame Friday at 3:15 p.m. CT/1:15 p.m. PT on TNT. It will be the second of two games in the afternoon session and will follow No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 14 Montana State. 

The winners of each contest will advance to square off in Sunday’s second round.

Alabama began the day putting in the final pieces of its game prep for Friday’s contest with the Fighting Irish, which will mark the first meeting between the teams since squaring off in the Advocare Invitational in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 29, 2015 (Alabama defeated then-No. 17 Notre Dame, 74-73). It’s the sixth meeting in series history with the Tide leading, 3-2

After the workout, the Tide made a 20-minute trek to San Diego State University and Viejas Arena. UA met with local and national media and radio, as well as the TNT broadcast talent which includes Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Avery Johnson and Lauren Shehadi.

Alabama Set to Face Notre Dame

031722_MBB_QuinerlyJah_Practice_RS4449
031722_MBB_QuinerlyJah_Practice_RS3918
031722_MBB_QuinerlyJad_QuinerlyJah_Practice_RS0963
031722_MBB_QuinerlyJah_Practice_RS3861
031722_MBB_QuinerlyJah_Practice_RS3585
031722_MBB_QuinerlyJad_Practice_RS4442
031722_MBB_PettwayAn_Practice_RS4403
031722_MBB_PettwayAn_Practice_RS0007
031722_MBB_OatsNa_Practice_RS4299
031722_MBB_OatsNa_Practice_RS4061
031722_MBB_OatsNa_Practice_RS3986
031722_MBB_OatsNa_Practice_RS0355
031722_MBB_OatsNa_Practice_RS3056
031722_MBB_OatsNa_Practice_RS2760
031722_MBB_JohnsonBr_Practice_RS4591
031722_MBB_HoltJu_Practice_RS2558
031722_MBB_HoltJu_Practice_RS1903
031722_MBB_HoltJu_Practice_RS5030
031722_MBB_HeardDe_Practice_RS3286
031722_MBB_HeardDe_Practice_RS4584
031722_MBB_HeardDe_Practice_RS3272
031722_MBB_HeardDe_Practice_RS4545
031722_MBB_GurleyNo_Practice_RS4721
031722_MBB_GurleyNo_Practice_RS3855
031722_MBB_GurleyNo_Practice_RS1410
031722_MBB_GurleyNo_Practice_RS0514
031722_MBB_GurleyNo_Practice_RS0098
031722_MBB_GaryJu_Practice_RS1578
031722_MBB_GaryJu_Practice_RS4785
031722_MBB_EllisKe_Practice_RS4421
031722_MBB_GaryJu_Practice_RS1438
031722_MBB_EllisKe_Practice_RS3849
031722_MBB_EllisKe_Practice_RS3933
031722_MBB_DavisonJD_Practice_RS4572
031722_MBB_DavisonJD_Practice_RS3867
031722_MBB_DavisonJD_Practice_RS2959
031722_MBB_DavisonJD_Practice_RS3790
031722_MBB_CottrellAd_Practice_RS4435
031722_MBB_CottrellAd_HeardDe_Practice_RS0069
031722_MBB_BurnettNi_Practice_RS4597
031722_MBB_BediakoCh_Practice_RS4702
031722_MBB_BediakoCh_Practice_RS5094
031722_MBB_BediakoCh_Practice_RS1678
031722_MBB_Arena_Practice_RS1295
031722_MBB_AmbroseHyltonKe_Practice_RS3231
031722_MBB_AmbroseHyltonKe_Practice_RS1466
031722_MBB_AmbroseHyltonKe_Practice_RS3073

How to Watch:

Who: 6-seed Alabama vs 11-seed Notre Dame

When: 3:15 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif.

TV: TNT - Lisa Byington/Steven Smith (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter).

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play) and Bryan Passink (analyst) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: 21 points from Jaden Shackelford wasn't enough as the Crimson Tide fell in its opening game of the 2022 SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, 82-76. While Alabama out-rebounded Vanderbilt 52-34, the Crimson Tide gave up 18 turnovers, which the Commodores turned into 16 points. 15 made free-throws by Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. were the dagger, ending Alabama's stint in the tournament early.

Late time out, Notre Dame (Prior to First Four): As the 2-seed in the ACC Tournament, Notre Dame also received a double-bye like Rutgers. However, it suffered the same fate as both the Crimson Tide and the Scarlet Knights, falling in its first game of the tournament to Virginia Tech, 87-80. The Hokies went on to win the tournament, but that didn't help the Fighting Irish fight off the sting of defeat.

