September 28, 2021
Photos and Video as Alabama Football Continues Prep for SEC Home Opener

The Crimson Tide worked outside on Tuesday for practice No. 2 ahead of big matchup with Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It was a beautiful fall afternoon for the Alabama football team to continue practicing ahead of this week's matchup with No. 12 Ole Miss. 

It will be the SEC home opener for the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

On Tuesday, the tam practiced outdoors on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in full pads for two hours under sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. 

A key theme for the Alabama players this week has been preparation. Lane Kiffin brings in one of the best the offenses in the country that scored 48 points on the Crimson Tide last season. 

Alabama safety Jordan Battle was asked whether the defense was more fired up to face a Heisman contender in Matt Corral or avenging the 48 points given up last season. 

"Every week excite us, for real," Battle said. "To be real with you, this is a chance to play football, the thing we love to do. It’s SEC football. So it don’t get any better. It’s going to be a physical, dominant game. We are always excited for moments like these."

Both Alabama players and coaches have acknowledged that the Ole Miss defense is much improved from the unit they faced last season and scored 63 against. 

"They’ve definitely improved up front, I can say that," said Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. "I haven’t really done too much studying of them in the backend, but their front seven has definitely shown a lot of improvement from last year.” 

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice, Sept. 28, 2021

