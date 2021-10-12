Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Mississippi State Week

The Crimson Tide conducted its second practice following its 41-38 loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies last Saturday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Coming off of its first loss since 2019, Alabama football hosted its second practice in preparation for its upcoming road trip to face Mississippi State.

The team practiced outdoors on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for a two-hour workout in full pads under sunny skies.

On Monday, head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media for the first time since Alabama's loss on Saturday night at Texas A&M. During his press conference, Saban emphasized that a main point of this week's practices are for both his players and coaches to work on correcting the issues that the Crimson Tide had last weekend.

"I think the key thing is for everybody in the organization — our players, coaches — to respond the right way to the things that we need to fix," Saban said. "We have to be technical in the way we approach the players in how we can fix it. They have to be receptive and trying to do things and pay attention to detail and do things the right way and understand how that’s going to affect our performance when the game comes.

"So, that’s our number one goal and objective for today."

Mississippi State is a far better team than its 3-2 record might indicate. On top of coming off of a bye week to face Alabama, the Bulldogs are fresh off of a 26-22 win over Texas A&M, who upset Alabama this past weekend. Coached by Mike Leach and his air-raid offense, Mississippi State could present the Crimson Tide with multiple challenges on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

After previewing the Bulldogs, Saban said that it's up to him and his team to have the right approach heading into Starkville.

"I think the big thing for us is we’ve got to take care of our business, correct our things, do the things that we need to do to be able to play the way we want to play, and there’s obviously some things that we need to do better," Saban said.

Photos and video courtesy of Alabama Athletics