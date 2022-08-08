Skip to main content

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Fourth Practice of Fall Camp

The team practiced in shells for two hours at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Monday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its fourth practice of fall camp on Monday afternoon, with the two-hour practice at the Thomas-Drew Practice fields taking place under cloudy skies with scattered showers and temperatures in the high 80s.

The team was sporting helmets, shoulder pads and shorts, with the whole ensemble being commonly referred to as 'shells'.

Earlier in the day, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. met with the media for the first time this fall camp. During his press conference, Anderson explained why competition between himself and the other Crimson Tide pass rushers is constructive.

“For me, I think that’s the great thing about playing defense, and I think that’s a great mentality to have," Anderson said. "All the guys, we’re hungry. We want it. And when you have a defense like that, special things happen because everybody wants to get to the end goal. Everybody wants to make plays, everything. Everybody wants to play as a unit. That’s one thing we wanna do this year, we wanna build that team chemistry. We wanna be a fast, physical defense. We wanna pay attention to detail. I think that’s one thing we’ve been working on this offseason that we’re gonna get to.”

Anderson also echoed defensive coordinator Pete Golding in stating that the final 15 minutes of the national title game against Georgia are serving as a means of motivation for this year's defense.

“It motivates us big time," Anderson said. "As a defense, we have a goal to stop the run, this amount of points, stuff like that. We’re really big on that this year. We’re gonna meet all those goals this year, and we’re gonna try our best to play as a unit and help build that team chemistry and be a fast physical defense.”

This story will be updated with video from Monday's practice.

Alabama 2022 team photo
