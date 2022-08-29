Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Monday Practice ahead of Utah State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its first practice of the regular season on Monday afternoon, with the Crimson Tide hosting a two-hour, full-pad practice at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The day's weather conditions were partly cloudy, with winds coming in at 5 m.p.h. to the Northeast and zero chance of precipitation. Temperatures hovered in the low 90s.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban also met with the media on Monday to host his first game week press conference of the 2022 season. When asked about what position group he feels most comfortable with heading into the season, Saban said that there is a lot of competition at all of the team's positions.

"We're just trying to get as many guys to play winning football as we possibly can," Saban said. "So there's a lot of competition on our team right now, which I think really helps you develop the kind of depth that you need on the team, because guys are out there every day working hard. I think one of the things we've tried to emphasize to our players is, whether you're going to start or be a backup, you've got to prepare yourself to be ready to go when you get your opportunity.

"There are a lot of guys that kind of slack off a little bit when they don't think they're going to play or they're not going to start or whatever their role might be. And then when they do get to play and they do get to be called on, they're not ready to go. We're trying to emphasize that so that we get more players on the team who can play winning football for us. We're going to continue to do that at every position."