Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Tennessee Week

The Crimson Tide conducted its second practice in preparation for its homecoming matchup against the Volunteers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ahead of Alabama football's game against Tennessee this coming weekend, the Crimson Tide conducted its second practice of the week on Tuesday.

Alabama held the practice sporting full pads under sunny skies. Temperatures hovered in the low 70s at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Crimson Tide defenders Christian Harris and Jordan Battle spoke on linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and his contributions to the team this season. Specifically, both addressed the leadership that Anderson has displayed despite being just a sophomore.

“Will’s a great leader for our team," linebacker Harris said. "He really came in since his freshman year and just went straight to work. And that's really where everybody earned, you know he earned so much respect from everybody on our team.

"Whenever he speaks, it does have volume. Everybody will listen.”

Anderson became just the third player in Alabama program history to record four sacks in a single game last weekend, taking down Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers four times and recording six total tackles in the game.

According to Battle, Anderson's contributions extend much further than on the gridiron.

“Will is a great influence," defensive back Battle said. "When he speaks to the team, everybody’s locked in, everybody listens. And, as you can see last year, it turned out to be a good thing, a good outcome. We’re just going to continue to do that as a leadership group on this team, just get on the guys and make sure our focus is always on the right things.”

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics