Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of Texas A&M Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its first practice of the week on Monday in preparation for the team's upcoming game against Texas A&M.

The practice was held under clear autumn skies, with temperatures hovering in the high 70s Fahrenheit. The team sported helmets, jerseys sans shoulder pads and shorts during the two-hour practice at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Earlier in the day on Monday, head coach Nick Saban met with reporters to preview his Crimson Tide's upcoming meeting with the Aggies.

"Texas A&M has a really, really good team," Saban said. "These guys have a lot of good players. You know, Jimbo does a really good job of coaching them. A lot of challenging things on offense. That's always been the case with him being a really, really good offensive coach and play caller. They got some very explosive players on offense. Evan Stewart's a really good receiver. [Devon] Achane — I think I'm saying his name correctly — No. 6 is really an explosive player, not only as a returner, but as a runner and a receiver. I mean, this guy is a very, very talented guy.

"So they've got a really, really good offensive team. They've got a really good defensive team, one of the top defensive teams and the SEC. They've got really good specialists. So this is a really good team all the way around. And what happened in last week's game is not gonna have any effect on what happens in this game. You know, we could go say it was the same situation a year ago. They're gonna play really well against us, and we got to be ready to play our best, you know, as a team to be able to take advantage of it."

This story will be updated with video from Alabama's Monday practice as soon as it is received.

Gallery: Alabama Conducts First Practice of Texas A&M Week

Images courtesy of Alabama Athletics