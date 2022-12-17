Skip to main content

Photos and Video from Alabama's First Sugar Bowl Practice

The Crimson Tide practiced indoors at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Friday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Friday afternoon, Alabama football conducted its first of seven practices to be held at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility prior to the team heading to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl.

The team sported helmets, shoulder pads and shorts indoors. The weather outside was partly cloudy and temperatures hovered in the high-40s Fahrenheit.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban met with reporters for the first time since the team was revealed to be playing in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. During the press conference, Saban took a moment to give his preliminary thoughts on the Wildcats.

"These guys have got a really good team," Saban said. "They beat TCU in the [Big 12] Championship game. They were ahead 28-10 in the first game they played against them. This is a really good team. They can run the ball. They’re physical. They’ve got a good offensive line. They’ve got a good runner. The quarterback’s played well. They’ve got good skill guys on offense. Their defense plays physical, tough, come out of the top and strike you.

"This is a good old-fashioned, well-coached, disinclined, tough, good football team. They could make an argument since they beat one of the teams that’s in the playoffs that also maybe they should be in the playoffs. I think this is a really good team.”

The Allstate Sugar Bowl is slated to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on New Year's Eve (ESPN).

This story will be updated with video from Friday's practice once it is received.

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

121622_MFB_BurnipJa_Practice_RC0038
18
Gallery
18 Images

