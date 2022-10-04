Skip to main content

Photos and Video of Alabama's Second Practice for Texas A&M

Watch the Crimson Tide's defensive backs and wide receivers continue preparations for the Aggies.

Game week rolls on in Tuscaloosa. The top-ranked Alabama football team headed back outdoors Tuesday for a two-hour practice in full pads on the Thomas Drew practice fields under sunny skies with temperatures in the high 70s. 

The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will practice outside against on Wednesday before going inside Thursday for final preparations for the matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night. 

With Alabama quarterback Bryce Young still listed as day-to-day according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Monday, there was no footage shown of any of the Crimson Tide quarterbacks in the practice video released by UA. The head coach will address the media again Wednesday. Saban was shown working closely with the Alabama defensive backs during practice. 

Sophomore outside linebacker Dallas Turner spoke to the media before practice Tuesday and talked about how much he has grown since his first start against Texas A&M last season. 

"Honestly, just understanding the game of football on both sides of the ball, offense and defense," Turner said. "Figuring out offensive schemes and also figuring out defensive schemes as well that we run as a defense. I just understand it. The more time I put into it, learning it, getting the repetition at it as well, I feel like kind of elevated my game a lot more mentally."

Turner has played in all five games so far this season and has 17 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. 

Images courtesy of Alabama Athletics

